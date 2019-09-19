UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Paris Saint-Germain Defeat Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Hold Juventus

Real Madrid kicked-off their 2019-20 UEFA Champions League campaign with a group stage defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw to Atletico Madrid. Also, Club Brugge drew to Galatasaray. Bayer Leverkusen were defeat by Lokomotiv Moscow. Bayern Munich defeated Crvena Zvezda, Manchester City defeated Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb defeated Atlanta.

Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray: Honours even in game of missed chances

Club Brugge's unbeaten run in the Champions League continued but they could not find a way through Galatasaray in a frustrating 0-0 draw.

Brugge exited last season's competition in the group stage but went on a streak of four successive games without defeat to end their participation in the tournament.

They had much the better of Wednesday's Group A encounter at the Jan Breydel Stadium but wasted too many opportunities in a game they deserved more from.

The stalemate does little for the hopes of two teams expected to be battling for the Europa League place in a group containing heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Brugge dominated from the off and should have led in the eighth minute when Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis had the goal at his mercy but could only meet Ruud Vormer's cross with a woefully off-target header.

Matej Mitrovic then shouldered a free-kick over the crossbar and Brugge were almost made to pay for their profligacy, Gala's Ryan Babel unable to beat Simon Mignolet after a defensive mistake sent him through on goal.

There was more frustration for Brugge as Federico Ricca hit the crossbar on the half-volley at the end of a counter-attack, with Dennis then wasting another gilt-edged chance, collecting a long ball only to drag wide with just goalkeeper Fernando Muslera to beat.

Muslera came to Gala's rescue twice in quick succession, first to again deny Dennis before then keeping out David Okereke's header with a superb diving save.

Sofiane Feghouli clipped the top of the crossbar with a curling effort and Yuto Nagatomo fired wide from long range but Gala could not claim a victory they would not have merited.

Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs collapse as Valbuena leads deserved comeback

Tottenham threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Olympiacos in their opening match of this season's Champions League.

Last term's beaten finalists were two goals to the good after half an hour in Athens thanks to Harry Kane's penalty and Lucas Moura's excellent finish.

Mathieu Valbuena was the catalyst for a deserved Olympiacos comeback, though, setting up Daniel Podence for a goal on his debut in the competition before burying a penalty 54 minutes in.

Olympiacos seemed to target Davinson Sanchez at right-back in the early stages and one such attack led to Guerrero rattling the base of the left-hand post with a shot from just inside the area.

The home side were certainly the stronger until Kane fired a spot-kick high into Jose Sa's net, having been tripped by Yassine Meriah as he worked his way into the box.

20 - Only Ruud van Nistelrooy (19) and Roberto Soldado (19) scored their first 15 Champions League goals in fewer games than Harry Kane (20). Prowess. pic.twitter.com/JKdustxaa5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2019

There was another blow to Olympiacos four minutes later, as Ben Davies stole back the ball in their half and fed Lucas, who lashed a shot beyond Sa from the edge of the area.

Pedro Martins' side grabbed a lifeline before the break, though, Podence exchanging passes with Valbuena and firing past Hugo Lloris' right hand.

Spurs were then punished again when some slack play from Christian Eriksen led to Jan Vertonghen standing on Valbuena's foot, allowing the French midfielder to send Lloris the wrong way from the spot.

Dele Alli was denied by the legs of Sa, who also kept out an effort from Erik Lamela, as Spurs failed in a late push for a winner, meaning they still have not won back-to-back away matches in Europe's elite competition.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow: Krychowiak and Barinov secure rare away win

Grzegorz Krychowiak and Dimitri Barinov capitalised on Bayer Leverkusen's blunders to give Lokomotiv Moscow a 2-1 win in their Champion League Group D opener on Wednesday.

Krychowiak profited from some carless play from Leverkusen's players in their own half to give the Russian side the lead in the 16th minute at the BayArena.

An own goal from Benedikt Howedes got the hosts back on level terms but Barinov punished another Leverkusen mistake to seal the win for the visitors.

Lokomotiv's victory was their first away from home in the Champions League since a 2-1 win at Galatasaray in the 2002-03 group stage.

The Russian side took the lead against the run of play when Leverkusen's Leon Bailey sloppily lost possession in his own half from a throw-in.

Lokomotiv reacted quickly as Polish midfielder Krychowiak latched on to a clever pass from Joao Mario and struck a controlled finish past Lukas Hradecky in the Leverkusen goal.

It only took the Bundesliga outfit nine minutes to find an equaliser with Howedes, the only German player in the Russian side, diverting Charles Aranguiz's shot from Lars Bender's cross into his own net.

However, Leverkusen's Dutch coach Peter Bosz was left shaking his head eight minutes before half-time after a mistake from goalkeeper Hradecky saw the home side fall behind again.

Hradecky's casual pass from the edge of the penalty area was seized upon by Barinov, who lifted the ball over the hapless Finland international.

Leverkusen continued to enjoy the bulk of possession and chances after the interval but were unable to find a way past a defiant Lokomotiv keeper Guilherme.

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Real Madrid: Di Maria shines without Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani

Angel Di Maria stepped up in the absence of Paris Saint-Germain's first-choice attacking trio by delivering a double in a 3-0 Champions League victory over a lacklustre Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel was unable to pick the suspended Neymar or injured duo Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani for the Group A clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, but Di Maria played a starring role against his former club.

Despite having Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale on the field together for the first time, Madrid lacked sharpness and were put to the sword by the Argentina international twice inside 33 minutes.

Bale had what would have been a spectacular goal ruled out for handball after a VAR review and Zinedine Zidane's side were punished for failing to register a single shot on target when Thomas Meunier compounded their misery at the culmination of a stoppage-time counter-attack.

Pablo Sarabia appealed for a penalty when he kicked the ball against the arm of Eder Militao – making his first Madrid start with Sergio Ramos suspended – in the first minute, but on that occasion referee Anthony Taylor was unmoved.

PSG were rewarded for their vibrant start in the 14th minute when Mauro Icardi, handed a full debut after his deadline-day loan move from Inter, combined with Juan Bernat, who squared for Di Maria to stab past Thibaut Courtois at his near post.

After Hazard and Bale fired narrowly off target, PSG doubled their lead when Idrissa Gueye teed up Di Maria and the ex-Madrid winger fired a stunning drive home from the edge of the box.

Bale thought he had halved the deficit two minutes later when he lobbed former team-mate Keylor Navas, only for a VAR intervention to reveal the ball touched his arm while he juggled it before shooting.

Di Maria scooped a chance to complete his hat-trick over before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaced Icardi in the 60th minute, while Courtois did well to keep out Sarabia.

After PSG lost Marquinhos to injury, Benzema had a goal ruled out for offside and headed narrowly wide with 12 minutes remaining.

Madrid crumbled in the 91st minute when full-backs Meunier and Bernat surged forward and the Belgian slotted home to round off an impressive win for the hosts against the shot-shy 13-time champions of Europe.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Red Star Belgrade: Coman, Lewandowski and Muller break resistance

Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller earned Bayern Munich a 3-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade as they moved top of Champions League Group B.

In-form France winger Coman struck in the 34th minute for the German giants at the Allianz Arena, his sixth goal of the campaign for club and country.

They were given a scare in the latter stages when Marko Marin curled agonisingly wide, but Lewandowski and substitute Muller struck late on to add gloss to the result.

Tottenham's draw with Olympiacos leaves Bayern as the only side with maximum points in the group after matchday one.

Philippe Coutinho was a lively presence throughout and he threatened with a driven shot just over the bar from the edge of the penalty after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

Jander wasted a chance for Red Star when he selfishly shot from a wide angle and could only find the side-netting and soon the Serbian champions were made to pay.

With a drop of the shoulder, Ivan Perisic beat his man before whipping in an inviting left-wing cross, which Coman converted emphatically with a diving header.

Coutinho almost made it two with a trademark effort, cutting inside before wrapping his foot around a bending shot that agonisingly missed the top-right corner.

Marin was inches away from levelling when he shot just wide with Manuel Neuer rooted, and Lewandowski made Red Star pay when, with 10 minutes left, he took advantage of some tired defending to poke in from close range.

Muller added another in added time when he superbly latched onto Thiago Alcantara's free-kick cheekily flicked over the wall.

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus: Late Herrera header earns Group D draw

Hector Herrera came off the bench to score a 90th-minute equaliser as Atletico Madrid fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Juventus in the Champions League.

Juan Cuadrado's stunning strike and a Blaise Matuidi header looked to have earned Maurizio Sarri's side victory in Group D on Wednesday.

However, Atletico produced a wonderful fightback as set pieces proved Juve's undoing, Stefan Savic nodding home from close range to set up a grandstand finish at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With injury time beckoning, substitute Herrera rose highest in the box to superbly flick home a header from Kieran Trippier's left-wing corner, leaving the spoils shared.

Making his Champions League debut for Atletico, Joao Felix took only nine minutes to make his mark on the contest, a dazzling solo run from 10 yards inside his own half ending with Wojciech Szczesny making a low save to his left.

Jose Gimenez headed the resulting corner over the crossbar and the defender failed to profit again from another set piece, a warning Juve would later fail to heed.

Cuadrado shattered the deadlock with a thunderbolt in the 48th minute, collecting a pass from Gonzalo Higuain, cutting inside Renan Lodi and unleashing a stunning 20-yard drive.

Atletico should have levelled when Koke raided down the right and cut back a low cross to Gimenez, who sliced a poor first-time finish over the crossbar.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Sandro combined to superbly set up Matuidi for Juve's second, but within five minutes Atleti halved the deficit as Savic nodded home.

And the comeback was completed when Herrera brilliantly converted a corner, although Ronaldo almost snatched all three points at the death, driving just wide after a superb solo run.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City: New-look defence holds firm for Guardiola's men

Manchester City made light of their defensive crisis as Fernandinho filled in adeptly at centre-back and captained the Premier League champions to a 3-0 victory over his former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Hampered by the absences of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte due to injury, City boss Pep Guardiola named Fernandinho alongside Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of his defence and was able to celebrate a clean sheet despite the odd shaky moment.

Riyad Mahrez scored his first goal of the season to settle City's nerves after 24 minutes and his interplay with Ilkay Gundogan produced the visitors' best moments at Metalist Stadium.

Gundogan, ably assisted by Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, ran the show from midfield and surged forward at every opportunity, getting himself on the scoresheet thanks to Mahrez's assist seven minutes before half-time.

Guardiola warned of the danger Shakhtar posed on the counter-attack in his pre-match comments and Luis Castro's men did manage to set Moraes free on a number of occasions, but the Brazil-born striker failed to carry his impressive domestic form onto Europe's biggest stage.

City rounded off a highly satisfying Group C opener when Gabriel Jesus rolled a third goal home 14 minutes from time to secure a repeat result of last season's clash between these teams on this ground.

City pressed Shakhtar from the outset and Rodri should have done better when De Bruyne's cross hit the back of his head.

Marlos sent a thundering drive flashing past Ederson's net as Shakhtar countered, but City's pressure paid off when Gundogan curled a shot onto the post and it bounced into the path of Mahrez, who guided it into the empty net from close range.

Moraes had a gilt-edged chance to equalise from the corner of the six-yard box but his shot hit Ederson in the chest and City punished his wastefulness.

Rodri's cross-field ball found Mahrez and the Algeria international played in Gundogan, who fired a first-time shot just inside the post with deadly accuracy.

Moraes made a poor attempt to chip Ederson when the City keeper got caught outside his box early in the second half but Raheem Sterling missed an even better chance at the other end, hitting the outside of the post after Sergey Krivtsov gifted him possession 12 yards out.

Jesus made no such mistake when De Bruyne capitalised on sloppy Shakhtar passing and released the Brazilian, who rolled a shot into the bottom-right corner of the net and made certain of his side's winning start in the Champions League.

Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta: Orsic treble makes for sorry Champions League debut for Serie A side

Atalanta endured a miserable first game in the Champions League as they lost 4-0 to a Mislav Orsic-inspired Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Orsic struck a fine hat-trick after Marin Leovac's opener to bring a stylish end to a run of 11 consecutive defeats in the competition for the Croatian champions.

Often one of Serie A's most exciting teams last season as they famously secured a place in Europe's elite tournament for the first time, Atalanta produced next to nothing in attack and were exposed all too easily at the back in a humbling defeat.

Dani Olmo's brilliant run led to Leovac's opener, the full-back converting Petar Stojanovic's cross from the right from barely six yards out.

Atalanta's susceptibility at the back was punished again 31 minutes in, Orsic side-footing home a fine finish from the edge of the box after more good work from Olmo and Leovac.

Dinamo fans were in raptures before the break, Stojanovic providing another telling cross that was diverted back across goal by Arijan Ademi, giving Orsic the simple task of nodding the ball into the net.

There was something of an Atalanta response after the interval, with Mario Pasalic volleying wide from a good position, but the miss was about the best Gian Piero Gasperini's side could muster.

Orsic compounded their misery and made it a night to remember for Dinamo, slotting in his third goal in confident fashion after Kevin Theophile-Catherine's hopeful ball caught out the entire Atalanta back line.

Duvan Zapata at last had a couple of openings but Dominik Livakovic produced a brilliant one-handed save to deny the striker before he prodded wide when played clean through.