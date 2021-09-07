September 07, 2021
UEFA Boss Aleksander Ceferin Resists FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Proposal

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has recently called for the FIFA World Cup to be held every two years

Associated Press (AP) 07 September 2021, Last Updated at 1:56 pm
Many think holding the FIFA World Cup every two years will put players' health at risk and 'dilute' the game.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin wants European football to resist FIFA's wish for biennial World Cups. The proposal was formally put by Saudi Arabia’s football federation in May at the annual meeting of FIFA’s 211 national members. (More Football News)

“More is not always better,” Ceferin cautioned on Monday. “We think that the jewel of the World Cup has value precisely because of its rarity.”

FIFA currently earns close to $6 billion from each men's World Cup. An extra tournament would likely be worth less yet would give FIFA more to share with members - including the 55 in Europe - while potentially taking available revenue away from club competitions.

 

