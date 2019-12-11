December 11, 2019
Poshan
UCL | Barcelona Starlet Ansu Fati Becomes UEFA Champions League's Youngest Goalscorer

Already the youngest La Liga goalscorer in Barcelona's storied history, teenage forward Ansu Fati has grabbed another record - in the UEFA Champions League

Omnisport 11 December 2019
Barcelona's Ansu Fati, up, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, group F soccer match between Inter Milan and F.C. Barcelona, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
AP Photo
Ansu Fati has become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

The Barcelona forward hit a late winner against Inter on Tuesday as the Serie A side were knocked out of the tournament.

Fati, aged 17 years and 40 days, beat Samir Handanovic with a precise drive to grab yet another record.

He was already the youngest LaLiga goalscorer for Barca and the club's youngest player to feature in the Champions League.

Earlier this month, Barca rewarded Fati with a new contract that runs until June 2022, increasing his release clause from €100million to €170m.

When Fati signs full-time professional terms the release clause will rise again, standing at a whopping €400m.

