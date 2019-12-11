UCL | Barcelona Starlet Ansu Fati Becomes UEFA Champions League's Youngest Goalscorer

Ansu Fati has become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.
The Barcelona forward hit a late winner against Inter on Tuesday as the Serie A side were knocked out of the tournament.
Fati, aged 17 years and 40 days, beat Samir Handanovic with a precise drive to grab yet another record.
He was already the youngest LaLiga goalscorer for Barca and the club's youngest player to feature in the Champions League.
17y 40d - Ansu Fati has become the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history, scoring for Barcelona tonight aged just 17 years and 40 days. Whippersnapper. #UCL#INTBAR pic.twitter.com/z8TRAsr9Z9— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2019
Earlier this month, Barca rewarded Fati with a new contract that runs until June 2022, increasing his release clause from €100million to €170m.
When Fati signs full-time professional terms the release clause will rise again, standing at a whopping €400m.
