﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  U-19 Indian Footballers Escape Death In Cable Ride In Turkey

U-19 Indian Footballers Escape Death In Cable Ride In Turkey

Two U-19 Indian football players, Manish Chaudhary and Rohit Danu, were involved in a freak cable car accident in Turkey. Both have suffered injuries.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2019
U-19 Indian Footballers Escape Death In Cable Ride In Turkey
Indian high commissioner to Turkey meets the Indian U-19 team.
Twitter
U-19 Indian Footballers Escape Death In Cable Ride In Turkey
outlookindia.com
2019-07-28T11:35:05+0530

Two U-19 India footballers escaped death in a cable car accident, during an exposure tour in Turkey. According to Indian Express, the two players are Manish Chaudhary and Rohit Danu.

Indian Express spoke to Manish's father Sarvan Kumar Chaudhary, who said that his son had broken his ribs and fractured his leg after jumping off a malfunctioned cable car on July 26. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Danu has injured his knee. Manish is 15-years-old.

ALSO READ: ‘Save Indian Football’ - Six I-League Clubs Appeal To FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The cable car was 10ft from ground level and had malfunctioned. The two players panicked and jumped. Their awkward landing resulted in the injuries.

ALSO READ: How Long A Rope Will FIFA Give To India's Football Chiefs?

According to the report, a senior AIFF official said, "It was a ski lift, which malfunctioned for some reason. It was dark and foggy, and the lift was 10ft from ground level. The players panicked and jumped, and landed awkwardly which led to these injuries".

ALSO READ: Crass Commercialisation? How Legacy Indian Football Clubs Facing Slow Death

Manish is a left-back, who represents Bengaluru FC's academy. He has played in the Junior I-League. Danu is considered to be one of the best upcoming Indian football players. He represents Indian Arrows and is an attacker. The U-19 team played two matches. They defeated Oman U-19, while losing to Kocaelispor U-19.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : NIA Carries Out Four Raids In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters