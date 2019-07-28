U-19 Indian Footballers Escape Death In Cable Ride In Turkey

Two U-19 India footballers escaped death in a cable car accident, during an exposure tour in Turkey. According to Indian Express, the two players are Manish Chaudhary and Rohit Danu.

Indian Express spoke to Manish's father Sarvan Kumar Chaudhary, who said that his son had broken his ribs and fractured his leg after jumping off a malfunctioned cable car on July 26. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Danu has injured his knee. Manish is 15-years-old.

ALSO READ: ‘Save Indian Football’ - Six I-League Clubs Appeal To FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The cable car was 10ft from ground level and had malfunctioned. The two players panicked and jumped. Their awkward landing resulted in the injuries.

ALSO READ: How Long A Rope Will FIFA Give To India's Football Chiefs?

According to the report, a senior AIFF official said, "It was a ski lift, which malfunctioned for some reason. It was dark and foggy, and the lift was 10ft from ground level. The players panicked and jumped, and landed awkwardly which led to these injuries".

ALSO READ: Crass Commercialisation? How Legacy Indian Football Clubs Facing Slow Death

Manish is a left-back, who represents Bengaluru FC's academy. He has played in the Junior I-League. Danu is considered to be one of the best upcoming Indian football players. He represents Indian Arrows and is an attacker. The U-19 team played two matches. They defeated Oman U-19, while losing to Kocaelispor U-19.