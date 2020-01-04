TRAU FC Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch First I-League Match Of 2020

Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC will host Punjab FC in what will be the first I-League match of the new year 2020 at the KhumanLumpak Stadium on Saturday (January 4). (More Football News)

TRAU have had a tough awakening in their I-League debut, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the table after four fixtures. They registered their solitary point against Real Kashmir FC in their previous match, where the Manipur outfit displayed great character to come back from a goal down to score twice in a space of four minutes, only to be denied all three points by a Mason Robertson equalizer.

They displayed the same resilience against East Bengal, where they almost earned a point away from home at the Kalyani, but Marti Crespi scored an 89th-minute winner to spoil their party.

If those performances are anything to go by, TRAU FC do have some upsets in store in their arsenal and going by their recent resurgence, Punjab FC could be in for a tricky away outing in Imphal.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, stared down the barrel of defeat away from home in their last match against Aizawl FC, but were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, which was converted by Sergio Barboza Jr. to save their blushes.

The Ludhiana outfit, however, still remains one of the contenders for the coveted I-League crown, and sit in second place, with goal difference separating them from the summit.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC match start?

The TRAU FC vs Punjab FC match of I-League 2019-20 will start at 2:00 PM IST. The match is being played at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium, Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC match on TV and live streaming?

The TRAU FC vs Punjab FC match will be broadcast live on DSPORT and live streaming will be available Jio TV.