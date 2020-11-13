Toni Kroos Backs Zinedine Zidane To Find Solution To Inconsistent Real Madrid's Problems

Toni Kroos is confident Zinedine Zidane will turn Real Madrid's form around – just as he has done in the past. (More Football News)

LaLiga champions Madrid have endured a difficult start to the new season, winning just six of their 11 games in all competitions.

There were shock back-to-back home defeats to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk, while Los Blancos were thrashed 4-1 at Valencia prior to the international break.

Madrid have also landed big wins against rivals Barcelona and Inter, though, and midfielder Kroos acknowledges consistency is a big issue.

"It is true that we are missing something. It is not a secret. Everyone can see it," he told Marca. "We need to be consistent.

"If you see the results, there are two good, one bad, two good, one bad. We have to do better.

"You watch some games and you realise that it can be done better, [you watch] against Barcelona, the first half against Inter.

"Clearly we can improve, but we lack continuity. If we did well against Barcelona, we also have to play like this against Cadiz or Shakhtar at home.

"There is a lot of difference – sometimes very good and sometimes very bad. We must improve if we want to win something."

Zidane took responsibility for the Valencia reverse, the first time Madrid had conceded four goals in a league match since a 5-1 Clasico defeat in October 2018 that cost Julen Lopetegui his job.

The conversation around Zidane has not yet reached the same fever pitch, but Kroos knows the Frenchman will be aware of the need to deliver results.

"He knows that, at Real Madrid, if you don't have the results and you don't meet expectations, there are discussions," Kroos said. "That is why we are at this club. It is normal.

"With Zidane, we have already lived through times like this and we usually come out of bad spells. A few weeks ago, after losing to Cadiz and Shakhtar, we went to Barcelona and played a great game.

"We live like this and the coach is the first to know what happens at this club if you don't have results.

"In the end, what we have left is to improve and try to win games. The coach will find the solution."

