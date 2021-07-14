Tokyo Olympics: Sports Minister Launches 'Official' Song On Indian Contingent - VIDEO

July 14, 2021
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics. Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants

PTI 14 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:19 pm
AR Rahman and Ananya Birla collaborated to present the official song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, titled Cheer4India: Hindustani Way.
2021-07-14T19:19:32+05:30

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the 'Cheer4India' song of the country's Olympic contingent and urged the public to wholeheartedly rally behind its athletes during the Tokyo Games. (More Sports News)

Grammy Award winner composure A R Rahman and young singer Ananya Birla collaborated to present the official song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, titled Cheer4India: Hindustani Way.

"I urge all my countrymen to listen to the song, share it to fellow citizens and also cheer for the entire Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics to show that we are behind them," Thakur said.

He thanked Rahman and Ananya for composing the song in such difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra said the launch of Team Indian official cheer song was a culmination of hard work by all the stakeholders in the last 18 months.

MoS (Sports) Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta were also present on the occasion.

