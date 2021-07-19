'Anti-sex' Beds In Tokyo Olympics: Social Media Goes Bonkers

Fact first. Athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in 2021 will be sleeping on beds made of cardboard. And the athletes are strictly told to observe 'social distance'. Meaning no sex at the Olympic Village. (More Sports News)

Then, the fiction. Cardboard beds are 'anti-sex'? Since American athlete Paul Chelimo shared a hilarious Twitter post, saying "Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports," many have taken to social media sites to share their expert opinions on the so-called 'anti-sex' beds.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Here are some:

What if we kissed on the anti-sex Olympic beds? pic.twitter.com/Tz7rXhJhaW — Dr. Ad Hoc (@Brotinus) July 16, 2021

antisex beds were once used to prevent sti's now they're used to prevent covid variants. #Tokyo2020 — ingrid cruz (@ingridiswriting) July 17, 2021

I think they should have organized them better. For example avoiding to concentrate all the athlete in a single village for 14 days but distribute all the competitions throughout the year. Maybe this would have helped instead of the antisex bed — Dal Bologknees (@DalBologknees) July 17, 2021

antisex beds are a human rights violation — Tader-Tot (@TaderTot01) July 19, 2021

In reality, the beds were made of cardboard for environmental-friendliness. After the Games, the beds will be recycled into paper products. And these cardboard beds can actually stand up to 200 kgs, according to Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village.

"Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms," explained Kitajima. "They are stronger than wooden beds. Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them."

As many users have shared, those athletes who still wish to get 'physical' can always use the floor.

They only need to put the mattress on the floor and it becomes basically a futon, something tons of Japanese use to sleep.



This idea of cardboard antisex beds is so retarded in so many levels. — Mainsaro (@WeeBiologist) July 19, 2021

funniest thing about the olympics antisex bed frames is like why would that even stop anyone hanky pankying on the beds — acting Normal . . . (@taintedposter) July 18, 2021

What galaxybrain thought taking a Japanese futon FLOOR MATTRESS setting on flimsy cardboard boxes was 1:going to stop th most athletic people on earth from boinking & 2:keep them from putting it on the fucking floor...



10,000ðÂÂÂÂ´ they all deliberately break them in the first hour pic.twitter.com/yFjKRobXvw — Sasha (@KittyBatSasha) July 17, 2021



By the way, mattresses and pillows are not made of cardboard. So thus the condoms.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will provide about 14 condoms to each of the athletes arriving in the capital city of Japan for the world's greatest sporting spectacle. But the IOC doesn't want athletes to practice sex, understandably so.

In fact, it has released a 33-page playbook urging athletes to socially distance and "avoid physical contact, including hugs and handshakes."

