July 19, 2021
'Anti-sex' Beds In Tokyo Olympics: Social Media Goes Bonkers

In reality, the beds were made of cardboard for environmental-friendliness. After the Olympic Games, these beds will be recycled into paper products

Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:57 pm
A journalist films a cardboard bed in a display room showing furniture for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
2021-07-19T12:57:45+05:30

Fact first. Athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in 2021 will be sleeping on beds made of cardboard. And the athletes are strictly told to observe 'social distance'. Meaning no sex at the Olympic Village. (More Sports News)

Then, the fiction. Cardboard beds are 'anti-sex'? Since American athlete Paul Chelimo shared a hilarious Twitter post, saying "Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports," many have taken to social media sites to share their expert opinions on the so-called 'anti-sex' beds.

Here are some:

In reality, the beds were made of cardboard for environmental-friendliness. After the Games, the beds will be recycled into paper products. And these cardboard beds can actually stand up to 200 kgs, according to Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village.

"Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms," explained Kitajima. "They are stronger than wooden beds. Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them."

As many users have shared, those athletes who still wish to get 'physical' can always use the floor.


By the way, mattresses and pillows are not made of cardboard. So thus the condoms.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will provide about 14 condoms to each of the athletes arriving in the capital city of Japan for the world's greatest sporting spectacle. But the IOC doesn't want athletes to practice sex, understandably so.

In fact, it has released a 33-page playbook urging athletes to socially distance and "avoid physical contact, including hugs and handshakes."

 

 

