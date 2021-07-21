July 21, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Brutal! Six Poland Swimmers Sent Home From Japan

Tokyo Olympics: Brutal! Six Poland Swimmers Sent Home From Japan

An administrative mistake meant that Poland had infringed Olympic rules by overfilling their roster of permitted athletes

Agencies 21 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:44 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Brutal! Six Poland Swimmers Sent Home From Japan
Poland's team wait for medial test related to COVID-19 on their arrival for Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Kyodo News via AP
Tokyo Olympics: Brutal! Six Poland Swimmers Sent Home From Japan
outlookindia.com
2021-07-21T14:44:12+05:30

Six Poland swimmers flew back to Warsaw from Tokyo on Sunday with their Olympic dreams in tatters. 

Tokyo Olympics | Sports News

The unfortunate group - all relay swimmers - had only just arrived in Tokyo as part of the 23-strong Polish contingent when they received news of an error by the Polish Swimming Federation in the qualification submission process.

An administrative mistake meant that Poland had infringed Olympic rules by overfilling their roster of permitted athletes, so a decision had to be made on who to send home.

All of Poland's Olympic swimmers, with the exception of sprint ace Kasia Wasick, reportedly only because she is not yet in Tokyo, have signed an open letter calling for the entire board of the Polish Swimming Federation to resign immediately.

"Polish swimming - both in the eyes of the public and potential sponsors - has been exposed as a laughing stock," reads the letter.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lone Bidder Brisbane Picked As 2032 Olympics Host

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Poland Japan Tokyo Swimming Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic 2020 Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos