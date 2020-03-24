March 24, 2020
Poshan
Tokyo Olympics Hangs In Balance; Japan PM Shinzo Abe, IOC Chief Thomas Bach To Speak

The call, which was also expected to feature Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, organising committee chief Yoshiro Mori and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, was scheduled for around 8pm local time (1100 GMT)

24 March 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold telephone talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach later Tuesday, the government said, as doubts swirl over the fate of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The call, which was also expected to feature Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, organising committee chief Yoshiro Mori and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, was scheduled for around 8pm local time (1100 GMT).

The contact comes after the IOC gave itself four weeks to weigh a possible postponement to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the new coronavirus pandemic surging across the world.

Canada and Australia have already withdrawn their teams and the influential US Olympic committee has also said postponement was the best way forward.

Despite coming under increasing pressure, IOC officials believe a decision would be "premature" four months from the scheduled opening ceremony on July 24.

Abe has said he is committed to hosting a "complete" Olympics but admitted for the first time on Monday: "If that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone."

(AFP)

