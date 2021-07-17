July 17, 2021
The friendly game against Honduras was Germany's last preparation match before it plays Brazil in Yokohama on Thursday

Associated Press (AP) 17 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:51 pm
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Berlin's Jordan Torunarigha looks at the ball during the German football cup, DFB Pokal, match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Germany’s Olympic football team has walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. The German football federation says 'the game had to be stopped five minutes before the end with the score at 1-1.'
AP Photo
Germany's Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. (More Football News)

The game was stopped with five minutes remaining and with the score 1-1, the German soccer federation said.

"The German team left the field together after our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted,” the federation said on Twitter.

Torunarigha's club, Hertha Berlin, responded by saying “ that's the only correct decision! ”

The friendly game in Wakayama, Japan was Germany's last preparation match before it plays Brazil in Yokohama on Thursday. Coach Stefan Kuntz' team also plays Saudi Arabia on July 25 and Ivory Coast on July 28 in Group D.

The 23-year-old Torunarigha, who is the son of former player Ojokojo Torunarigha of Nigeria, has faced racist abuse before. He was targeted with monkey chants by some Schalke fans in a German Cup game on Feb. 4, 2020. Schalke was fined 50,000 euros ($54,600) for its supporters' abuse. (AP) 

