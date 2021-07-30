July 30, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Ethiopia's Selemon Barega Wins First Track Gold Of The Games

Barega won the 10,000m title back for Ethiopia after Mo Farah of Britain claimed gold at the last two Olympics.

Associated Press (AP) 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:33 pm
Selemon Barega, of Ethiopia, celebrates after winning the men's 10,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Petr David Josek
2021-07-30T19:33:50+05:30

Ethiopian runner Selemon Barega won the first track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday with victory in the men’s 10,000 meters. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Barega broke clear on the last lap and won in 27 minutes, 43.22 seconds, upsetting world champion and world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, who took the silver medal in 27:43.63. Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was third for bronze.

Barega won the 10,000 title back for Ethiopia after Mo Farah of Britain claimed gold at the last two Olympics. Farah isn't running in Tokyo after failing to make the British team.

Barega won at a largely empty Olympic Stadium. The men's 10,000 was the only medal event on the first day of track competition. (AP) 

Associated Press (AP)

