Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Tim Paine After Sexting Scandal: It Breaks My Heart To Know How Much I’ve Let Them Down

Tim Paine, who stood down as Australia Test captain with immediate effect, wants to continue as regular cricketer for his country.

Tim Paine After Sexting Scandal: It Breaks My Heart To Know How Much I’ve Let Them Down
Time Paine married Bonnie Maggs in 2016. The couple have two children together - Milla and Charlie. | Twitter

Trending

Tim Paine After Sexting Scandal: It Breaks My Heart To Know How Much I’ve Let Them Down
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T10:39:57+05:30
Priya Nagi
Priya Nagi

Priya Nagi

More stories from Priya Nagi
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 10:39 am

Tim Paine on Friday stood down as Australia Test captain with immediate effect after being investigated by Cricket Australia over sending an image of himself along with a string of lewd messages to a co-worker. (More Cricket News

The wicketkeeper-batter Paine married Bonnie Maggs in 2016. The couple have two children together - Milla and Charlie. Paine has played 35 Tests for Australia, scoring 1534 runs and assisting 157 dismissals in the longest format. In the 2019 Ashes series against England, Paine led Australia team which retained the trophy overseas for the first time in 18 years.

Speaking to media, Time Paine confirmed that he had stepped down as Australia Test captain with immediate effect.

“It’s an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket,” Paine was quoted as saying to news.com.au.

“Nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in. That investigation and a Cricket Tasmania HR investigation at the same time found that there had been no breach of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“Although exonerated, I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and still do today. I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support. We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years. However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public.

“On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community. I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party. I’m sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport. And I believe that it is the right decision for me to stand down as captain, effective immediately. I do not want this to become an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes series.

“I have loved my role as captain of the Australian cricket team. It’s been the greatest privilege of my sporting life to lead the Australian men’s Test team. I’m grateful for the support of my teammates and proud of what we’ve been able to achieve together. To them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness. To Australian cricket fans — I’m deeply sorry that my past behaviour has impacted our game on the eve of the Ashes. For the disappointment I have caused to fans and the entire cricket community, I apologise.

“I’ve been blessed with a wonderful, loving and supportive family, and it breaks my heart to know how much I’ve let them down. They have always stood by me, been my most loyal fans, and I’m indebted to them for their support. I will remain a committed member of the Australian cricket team, and look forward with anticipation to what is a huge Ashes tour," Paine added.

Tags

Priya Nagi Tim Paine Cricket Sports Sex Scandal Australia Australia national cricket team Cricket Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tim Paine Quits As Sexting Scandal Yorks Australia Test Cricket Captain

Tim Paine Quits As Sexting Scandal Yorks Australia Test Cricket Captain

Prakash Padukone To Be Bestowed With Lifetime Achievement Award By Badminton World Federation

ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev Joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev In Semifinals

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 4: PV Sindhu In Action As Kidambi Srikanth Faces HS Prannoy

BCCI Offered Me India Head Coach's Job: Ricky Ponting

Kim Kardashian Helps Afghanistan Women Football Players Fly To United Kingdom

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2021 Series: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Series Live

Barcelona Vs Espanyol: Xavi Gets Ready For First Barca Game As Coach

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Indian Super League Season Begins With ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

ISL 2021-22: Indian Super League Season Begins With ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

Where Is Peng Shuai? China Silent On Missing Tennis Star Despite Global Pressure

Where Is Peng Shuai? China Silent On Missing Tennis Star Despite Global Pressure

Novy Kapadia, Iconic Sports Journalist, Dies After Prolonged Illness

Novy Kapadia, Iconic Sports Journalist, Dies After Prolonged Illness

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh, Pakistan Renew Bitter Cricket Rivalry With T20 Series

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh, Pakistan Renew Bitter Cricket Rivalry With T20 Series

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Withdraws Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi Withdraws Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vikas Pathak / The announcement comes on a day that is a very important one for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation however defended the farm laws.

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Vikas Pathak / The former Delhi Police employee has also emerged as the go-to man for the authorities to reach out to the agitating farmers.

Paine Quits As Australia Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal

Paine Quits As Australia Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal

Priya Nagi / Tim Paine had sent an image of himself along with a string of lewd messages to a co-worker in 2017, according to Cricket Australia.

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Preetha Nair / Though it is about SC verdict on Ayodhya, media is focusing only on one paragraph where I made a clear distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, tells Salman Khurshid about his new book

Advertisement