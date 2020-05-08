Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning To Take On Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady, To Donate Funds For COVID-19 Relief

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning's charity match against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will be held at Medalist Golf Club in Florida on May 24.
The venue and date were confirmed on Thursday as the golfing and NFL greats do battle to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.
WarnerMedia and the golfers are donating $10million towards the cause, a statement said on Thursday.
Woods/Manning will take on Mickelson/Brady in a team matchplay with a four-ball format on the front nine and modified alternate shot format on the back nine, with the event sanctioned by the PGA Tour.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak," WarnerMedia news and sports chairman Jeff Zucker said.
"We're hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans."
All players will have open mics throughout the event, which comes with most sports around the world brought to a standstill by coronavirus.
There have been more than 270,200 deaths from COVID-19.
Mickelson and Woods previously faced off in a match in November 2018, when the former won on the fourth play-off hole.
