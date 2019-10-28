Tiger Woods: The Stunning Statistics Behind The PGA Tour Great And 15-Time Major Champion

Tiger Woods, who two years ago was unsure if he would ever play again because of injury, landed another big win on the PGA Tour to match Sam Snead's record of 82 titles.

(Sports News)

After his emotional 2018 Tour Championship success and his stunning triumph at this year's Masters, where he landed a 15th major, Woods won again at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

Following Tiger's return to the top, we look at some of the most stunning statistics from the 43-year-old's illustrious career.

MAJOR WINS

Woods famously sits second in the list of men's major winners, edging to just three behind Jack Nicklaus' tally of 18 with his fifth Masters success earlier this year. Tiger has won the US PGA Championship on four occasions and boasts three successes at The Open and U.S. Open.

PGA TOUR WINS

Sam Snead has long held the record for the most wins on the PGA Tour, but Woods has moved alongside his fellow American great, who died in 2002. Snead won titles in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, landing his last win on the tour at the age of 52.

MOST WEEKS AT WORLD NUMBER ONE

Woods has topped the Official World Golf Ranking, which was introduced in 1986, for 683 weeks, more than double the time spent at number one by his nearest rival in this regard, Greg Norman (331 weeks). In eight years - 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 - Tiger remained atop the rankings for all 52 weeks of the year. His stint as number one between June 2005 and October 2010 - a period of 281 weeks - is another record.

CAREER EARNINGS ON PGA TOUR

Woods came into the Zozo Championship with career earnings of $118,704,468 on the PGA Tour, a figure that will now rise even further. He has earned over $25million more than his nearest rival in this regard, Phil Mickelson.

CONSECUTIVE CUTS

Between 1998 and 2005, Woods made the cut in 142 consecutive PGA Tour events, comfortably surpassing the previous record streak of 113 held by Byron Nelson.

RECORD SCORES IN MAJORS

Woods' record for the lowest 72-hole score in relation to par at The Open was taken by Henrik Stenson in 2016, the Swede's 20-under total at Royal Troon one shot better than Tiger's winning mark at St Andrews in 2000. Woods still holds the joint-best winning score at the Masters, having finished 18 under in 1997. Jordan Spieth matched that effort in 2015.

CAREER GRAND SLAM WINNER

In addition to being one of only five men, together with Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen, to have won golf's four majors since the introduction of the Masters in 1934, Woods held all four titles at once following his 2001 triumph at Augusta, which completed the much-vaunted 'Tiger Slam'. No player has ever won the four present majors in the same year.