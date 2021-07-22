The Hundred, Men's Cricket, Live Streaming: Complete Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

Cricket's newest format got its launching pad in England on Wednesday with a clash between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at Kennington Oval, London. Now, it's the turn of male cricketers to taste the 100-ball format. (More Cricket News)

The Hundred, as it's known, have eight teams competing in the first season. They are Trent Rockets, Northern Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Original and London Spirit.

The matches will be played at eight venues, with the iconic Lord’s hosting the final.

Squads

Trent Rockets: Joe Root (c), Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matthew Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox (wk), Lewis Gregory, D’Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Wahab Riaz, Machant de Lange.

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes (c), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine.

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (c), Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington.

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer (c), Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies (c), Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme.

Welsh Fire: Ollie Pope (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Iain Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Leus du Plooy.

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen.

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington (wk), Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen.

Telecast details

India: Only live streaming (FanCode)

UK: Sky Sports, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Cricket’s YouTube Channel, BBC (not all matches).

Australia: Kayo Sports

USA: Willow TV

Africa: SuperSport

Schedule (all times IST)

July 22: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM

July 23: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 11:00 PM

July 24: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, 7:00 PM;

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, 10:30 PM

July 25: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, 7:00 PM; Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, 10:30 PM

July 26: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, 11:00 PM

July 27: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, 11:00 PM

July 28: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, 11:00 PM

July 29: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, 11:00 PM

July 30: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM

July 31: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, 7:00 PM; Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, 10:30 PM

August 1: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, 7:00 PM;

London Spirit vs Southern Brave, 10:30 PM

August 2: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM

August 3: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, 11:00 PM

August 4: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, 11:30 PM

August 5: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, 11:30 PM

August 6: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, 11:30 PM IST

August 7: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, 11:30 PM

August 8: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, 11:30 PM

August 9: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM

August 10: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, 11:00 PM

August 11: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM

August 12: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM

August 13: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, 11:30 PM

August 14: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, 11:30 PM

August 15: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM

August 16: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, 11:30 PM

August 17: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM

August 18: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, 11:00 PM

August 20: Eliminator, 11:00 PM

August 21, Final, 11:00 PM

