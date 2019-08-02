﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: David Warner Receives Sandpaper Send-Off From English Crowd – WATCH

The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: David Warner Receives Sandpaper Send-Off From English Crowd – WATCH

One of the involved players in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, Australia opener had to walk off the field early after being dismissed by England's Stuart Broad. The opener faced an uncomfortable moment, as the English crowd waved sandpapers at him, while he walked off.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: David Warner Receives Sandpaper Send-Off From English Crowd – WATCH
David Warner was mocked by the English crowd at Edgbaston.
AP
The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: David Warner Receives Sandpaper Send-Off From English Crowd – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-08-02T08:42:38+0530

David Warner just couldn't find his footing as Stuart Broad dismissed him after the opener could only notch two runs. Complete dismay for Australia and good news for England, as The Ashes got underway at Edgbaston, on August 1. Having faced 14 deliveries in total, the batsman began to walk off the field,  the English crowd gave him a sandpaper send-off.

(REPORTHIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

Lashing out at him for his role in the famous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018, the English crowds haven't held themselves back from mocking him, as it was shown in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. 

The Aussies have fielded all three cricketers (Steve Smith, Warner, Cameron Bancroft)  in the scandal after they faced lengthy bans.

During the third Test match Vs South Africa in March 2018 at Cape Town, Bancroft was caught by television cameras trying to rough up the ball with sandpaper to make it swing in flight. Later it was revealed that former skipper Smith and his deputy Warner were involved in it. So the three players received lengthy sanctions, with head coach Darren Lehmann stepping down although he wasn't directly involved. 

ALSO READ: The Ashes 2019, Edgbaston Test: James Anderson Gives England Injury Scare

In Day 1, the visitors' top order completely collapsed to pressure from the Engish bowlers, especially Broad, who dismissed openers Warner and Bancroft with relative ease. Only a Steve Smith ton rescued Australia, as he guided them to 284 in their first innings. Broad eventually got Smith out, finishing off at five wickets off 86 runs and 22.4 overs.

England continued for two overs without loss before the close, reaching stumps on 10-0.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau David Warner Cameron Bancroft Steven Smith Edgbaston Cricket Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Ayodhya Land Dispute: SC To Take Up Mediation Panel's Report Today
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters