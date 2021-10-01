Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
WBBL 7: Teen India Batter Richa Ghosh Signs For Hobart Hurricanes

The Bengal wicketkeeper-batter is the seventh Indian to sign for Australia's premier T20 league for women. Richa will be replacing South African Lizelle Lee.

WBBL 7: Teen India Batter Richa Ghosh Signs For Hobart Hurricanes
Richa Ghosh, who made her international debut last year in Australia, has been in good form off late. | Twitter

WBBL 7: Teen India Batter Richa Ghosh Signs For Hobart Hurricanes
2021-10-01T12:53:15+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 12:53 pm

Young wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh on Friday became the seventh Indian cricketer to sign for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) after she was roped in by Hobart Hurricanes. (More Sports News)

Ghosh is set to make her WBBL debut and has joined Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunder), Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav (Sydney Sixers), and Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades) to feature in the 2021 edition of the Australian T20 league.

Ghosh, who celebrated her 18th birthday this week, has a wealth of experience playing in Australia.

Ghosh made her international debut at last year’s Tri-National Women’s T20 series in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, before representing India in the format’s flagship tournament, where they finished runners-up.

With a T20 international strike rate in excess of 100, Ghosh also made her ODI debut on Australian soil last month, as part of India’s multi-format Australian tour.

“I’m very excited to be playing in the WBBL this year,” Ghosh said in a statement posted on Hobart Hurricanes website. “I’m very thankful to the Hurricanes for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to coming to Tasmania and meeting up with my new teammates.”

Ghosh has been roped in as a replacement for Lizelle Lee, who had recently withdrawn from the tournament, citing a need to take an indefinite break from cricket after countless overseas tournaments, bubbles and quarantine requirements.

Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma Deepti Sharma Hobart Cricket Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Hobart Hurricanes India Women's Cricket Team
