Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Taliban Axe Afghanistan Cricket Board Executive Director Hamid Shinwari

Shinwari was replaced by Naseebullah Haqqani, the announcement of which has already been made on the Afghanistan Cricket Board Facebook page.

Taliban Axe Afghanistan Cricket Board Executive Director Hamid Shinwari
It is yet to be known why Hamid Shinwari (in picture) was fired from his post by the Taliban. | CricketAddictor

Trending

Taliban Axe Afghanistan Cricket Board Executive Director Hamid Shinwari
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T08:43:10+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 8:43 am

The Taliban have sacked the Afghanistan Cricket Board executive director Hamid Shinwari. Shinwari posted on his official Facebook page on Monday that he had been fired by Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. (More Cricket News)

Shinwari said he was not given any reason for his dismissal, but was told he would be replaced by Naseebullah Haqqani.

It isn’t clear if the new Afghanistan Cricket Board chief is a relative of Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is sought by the FBI for questioning in connection with several high-profile attacks on Kabul during the Taliban’s 20-year war with successive US-backed governments.

The Taliban’s order banning women from sports - including cricket - has caused an international backlash. The Australian Cricket Board last week cancelled a match with Afghanistan’s men’s cricket team to protest the banning of women from sports in Afghanistan.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The one-off Test match between Australia and Afghanistan was scheduled to start from November 27 at Blundstone Arena in Australia. Shinwari had then appealed to Cricket Australia to reconsider its decision and also urged the whole world not to isolate them.

“We ask Cricket Australia and the whole cricketing world to keep the door open for us, walk with us, do not isolate us and avoid penalising us for our cultural and religious environment,” Shinwari had said in a statement.

The official Facebook page of the Afghanistan Cricket Board also announced Naseebullah Haqqani as the new executive director.

Tags

PTI Afghanistan Cricket Afghanistan national cricket team Taliban FBI Facebook Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou

Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Mithali Raj And Co Face Uphill Task Down Under

IPL 2021: It's A Wake-up Call For RCB, Says Virat Kohli After 9-Wicket Defeat To KKR

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders Outplay Royal Challengers Bangalore

After New Zealand, England Also Cancel Tour Of Pakistan

Virat Kohli’s Abrasive Leadership Style Gave Indian Cricket A New Dimension

KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Humble Royal Challengers Bangalore - Highlights

Sharad Kumar, Tokyo Paralympics High Jump Medallist, Admitted To AIIMS After Chest Congestion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Sports

Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet Kumar, Mohammad Hussamuddin One Win Away From World Boxing Championships Selection

Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet Kumar, Mohammad Hussamuddin One Win Away From World Boxing Championships Selection

FIFA To Discuss International Match Calendar With Member Nations

FIFA To Discuss International Match Calendar With Member Nations

BCCI Confirms India's Cricket Itinerary: Four Tests, Three ODIs, 14 T20s In Home Season

BCCI Confirms India's Cricket Itinerary: Four Tests, Three ODIs, 14 T20s In Home Season

Live Streaming Of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Naseer A Ganai / The authorities have suspended internet and mobile phone services in the Uri sector. 'I assure you that we are alert and our troops on the ground are alert as well,' said an Army officer.

'Its A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

'Its A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

PTI / The result put KKR in fifth spot while RCB remain static at third.

New Punjab CM Directs Govt Officers To Reach Office By 9 AM

New Punjab CM Directs Govt Officers To Reach Office By 9 AM

Harish Manav / Surprise checks will be conducted twice a week to keep vigil to ensure the availability of all the government officers during official hours.

Advertisement