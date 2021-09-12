Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Announce 15-man Squad

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Announce 15-man Squad

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Announce 15-man Squad
The squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka. | Courtesy: International Cricket Council

Sri Lanka begin their campaign on 18 October against Namibia in the First Round qualifier. Group A also has Ireland and the Netherlands.

Trending

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Announce 15-man Squad
outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T16:09:01+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 4:09 pm

Sri Lanka has named a squad made up of a combination of youth and experience for the Twenty20 World Cup to be played next month. (More Cricket News)

The squad features 15 players and an additional four reserves as injury replacements and includes former captain Dinesh Chandimal, current captain Dasun Shanaka and opening batsman Kusal Perera.

In all, six batsmen, five allrounders and four bowlers were included.

The squad:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Cricket T20 World Cup Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala Held To Draw By Army Red

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala Held To Draw By Army Red

Emma Raducanu Wins US Open: Boris Johnson Leads Chorus As Britons Hail Young Grand Slam Champion

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: SL Bat First In Must-win Game

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20: Where To See Live Action

Hockey India Names 25 Players For Senior Women's National Camp

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer’s Return Is A Big Boost For Delhi Capitals, Feels Shikhar Dhawan

Paralympics: What Pramod Bhagat Learnt From Sachin Tendulkar En Route To Tokyo 2020 Gold

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski Scores In Bayern Win, Erling Haaland Brace Inspires Dortmund Comeback

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League: Romelu Lukaku Scores First Time At Stamford Bridge As Chelsea Beat Aston Villa

Premier League: Romelu Lukaku Scores First Time At Stamford Bridge As Chelsea Beat Aston Villa

Ravichandran Ashwin A Middle Order Booster, Ian Chappell Tells India's Selectors

Ravichandran Ashwin A Middle Order Booster, Ian Chappell Tells India's Selectors

No Messi, No Neymar, No Problem As Kylian Mbappe On Target For PSG in Ligue 1

No Messi, No Neymar, No Problem As Kylian Mbappe On Target For PSG in Ligue 1

Ranji Trophy: BCCI Mulls Compensation For Cricketers Who Lost Out Due To COVID-19 Last Season

Ranji Trophy: BCCI Mulls Compensation For Cricketers Who Lost Out Due To COVID-19 Last Season

Read More from Outlook

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former CM, Anandiben Patel.

J&K: Who Is Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat And Why His Appointment Is Likely To Only Have Symbolic Value

J&K: Who Is Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat And Why His Appointment Is Likely To Only Have Symbolic Value

Naseer Ganai / Masarat Alam Bhat (51) is seen as pro-Pakistan. He has been under preventive detention for 11 years. In a statement issued to the media, the Hurriyat Conference said the people of Jammu and Kashmir look up to his leadership with great expectations.

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company.

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

Outlook Web Desk / The advertisement titled 'Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath' showed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with the TMC government.

Advertisement