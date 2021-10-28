T20 World Cup: Jason Holder Replaces Injured Obed McCoy In West Indies Squad

The defending T20 World champions West Indies replaced Obed McCoy with Jason Holder in their 15-member squad for the remainder of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

The 24-year-old McCoy sustained an injury to his right leg during a Super-12 game against England, which the Caribbean side lost.

The ICC Event Technical Committee made up of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull, and Ian Bishop (Independent Members) approved the change on Wednesday, allowing Holder to West Indies team.

Holder, who has 199 West Indies caps including 27 T20I appearances to his name, was one of the permitted travelling reserves in the UAE.

The 29-year-old pacer also featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

He will be available for selection against Bangladesh on October 29.

West Indies have lost both of their opening matches in Group 1 to leave them needing results to go their way if they are to make it into the semi-finals and defend their T20 World Cup title.