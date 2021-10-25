T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Injures Shoulder, Sent For Precautionary Scans

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was taken for precautionary scans after he was hit on his right shoulder while batting during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 game against Pakistan at Dubai on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The flamboyant Baroda man, who played as a specialist batter, did not come out to field in the second innings. Ishan Kishan came in as a substitute fielder.

The extent of Hardik's injury couldn't be confirmed but the BCCI said that he was taken for scans to check whether he has suffered any serious injury.

"Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI's media team said.

As a batter, Hardik scored 11 runs after coming in at the death. Meanwhile, Hardik is yet to bowl and he himself expects to roll his arm over during the knock-out phase. There is no certainty that he can with the kind of a lower back injury he has.

"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," Hardik said ahead of the match against Pakistan.

Pakistan produced a clinical effort to crush India by 10 wickets for their first win in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

India play their next game against New Zealand on October 31, which gives Hardik enough time to recover in case the injury is not serious.