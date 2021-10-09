Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup: ACB Appoints Andy Flower As Afghanistan Team Consultant

Flower, who had captained Zimbabwe during his playing days, represented the country in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs before switching to coaching.

T20 World Cup: ACB Appoints Andy Flower As Afghanistan Team Consultant
Andy Flower has won a T20 World Cup with England in 2010 edition during his time at the helm between 2009 and 2014. | ICC

Trending

T20 World Cup: ACB Appoints Andy Flower As Afghanistan Team Consultant
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T15:02:05+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 3:02 pm

Former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower has been named as Afghanistan’s national team consultant for the T20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said. (More Cricket News)

Flower had played a pivotal role in guiding England to a victory at the T20 World Cup in 2010 during his time at the helm between 2009 and 2014.

“We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise completions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup,” ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in a statement.

Flower has represented Zimbabwe in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs before switching to coaching. He has worked with England and also had multiple coaching stints in various franchises and T20 leagues around the world, including IPL, CPL, PSL, and The Hundred.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The Afghanistan team left for Qatar from Kabul on October 6. Mohammed Nabi, who will captain the Afghanistan team at the ICC event, said: “The team has started training in Qatar to adjust with the weather. They are waiting for the UAE visas and everyone is prepared for the World Cup.”

Tags

PTI Andy Flower Afghanistan Cricket Zimbabwe cricket T20 World Cup Afghanistan national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: RCB Release Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera To Join Sri Lanka Squad

T20 World Cup: RCB Release Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera To Join Sri Lanka Squad

BFI Appoints M Suranjoy Singh, L Devendro Singh As Men’s Coaches Ahead Of World Championships

Tom Moody Likely To Apply For India Head Coach’s Job For Fourth Time: Reports

Thomas Cup: Dominant India Thrash Lower-Ranked Netherlands 5-0

MS Dhoni’s Last Over Heroics For CSK Made Virat Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Delhi Capitals’ Ricky Ponting Hails MS Dhoni As ‘One Of The Greatest Finisher Of The Game’

Gutted Rishabh Pant Says ‘Lack Of Powerplay Wickets’ Cost Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Stars In Argentina Victory; Colombia Hold Brazil

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Sports

Nations League: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema Sink Spain As France Lift Title

Nations League: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema Sink Spain As France Lift Title

MS Dhoni Has His Say After CSK Beat DC To Enter IPL 2021 Final, Reveals What Worked For Him In Qualifer 1

MS Dhoni Has His Say After CSK Beat DC To Enter IPL 2021 Final, Reveals What Worked For Him In Qualifer 1

Sunil Chhetri Equals Pele Record As India Beat Nepal To Keep SAFF Championship Hopes Alive

Sunil Chhetri Equals Pele Record As India Beat Nepal To Keep SAFF Championship Hopes Alive

India Women Beat Bahrain 5-0 In International Football Friendly

India Women Beat Bahrain 5-0 In International Football Friendly

Read More from Outlook

Nifty Crosses 18,000 Mark, All-Time High

Nifty Crosses 18,000 Mark, All-Time High

Outlook Business Team / The market opened with marginal gains amid weak global cues, dragged by IT as TCS quarterly earnings weighed on investor sentiments.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Koushik Paul / MS Dhoni smashed a six-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals to revive memories of his ability to finish matches. CSK entered the IPL final for the ninth time.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement