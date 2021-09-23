Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
T. Natarajan's Absence Did Not Hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: Trevor Bayliss

T. Natarajan was ruled out of the IPL 2021 clash against Delhi Capitals after testing positive for COVID-19.

T. Natarajan's Absence Did Not Hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: Trevor Bayliss
T. Natarajan had tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday during the scheduled RT-PCR Tests. | BCCI-IPL

T. Natarajan's Absence Did Not Hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: Trevor Bayliss
2021-09-23T11:12:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 11:12 am

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss has asserted that their pacer T. Natarajan’s positive COVID-19 result did not impact their performance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday since all the players are used to last-minute setbacks. (More Cricket News)

The game went ahead after other members of SRH squad tested negative but Delhi Capitals cruised to an eight-wicket win with 13 balls to spare. “I don't think that would have affected the result of the match. They played way too well for us tonight. It was a little bit of an upset,” Bayliss said at the post-match press conference.

“Natarajan was going to play, but these guys are professional players. Every now and then, there's an injury just before play and you have got to make a late replacement. So, I am sure all of the players are, in a way, used to that. But we hope Nattu (Natarajan) gets over it pretty quickly and we can move on,” added Bayliss.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad coach said Delhi Capitals’ world-class tall pacers used the wicket pretty well and deserve the credit for scripting their team's victory. South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (3/37) and Anrich Nortje (2/12) wreaked havoc to help DC restrict SRH to 134/9 on Wednesday night in an IPL 2021 match. The Rishabh Pant-led side then cruised to the target in just 17.5 overs.

“Give Delhi the credit. They bowled particularly well. They have got some world-class bowlers and upfront some world-class very fast bowlers, so they had a good day. We didn't have such a good day and that's the game of cricket,” Bayliss said.

“Their bowlers upfront bowled exceedingly well. A lot of pace and used the wicket well with cutters, with the ball just holding in the wicket little bit and jumping up a little-bit, those tall fast bowlers took full advantage of it.”

With Natarajan missing from the playing XI, SRH went in with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and speedster Sandeep Sharma had to play a different role. Sandeep was introduced late in the attack as Khaleel opened the bowling with seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Khaleel (Ahmed) in our practice matches has probably been one of our best bowlers. He was getting the ball to move around in those practice games. He is a little bit taller. We thought the balls for the taller guys were sticking in the wicket. He basically bowled quite well. It was one of those things, trying to fit three new ball bowlers into two.

“Today, we went with Khaleel, which meant Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) had to play a little bit of a different role,” Bayliss said.

