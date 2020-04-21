April 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Swiss Trial In 2006 FIFA World Cup Case Suspended, Nears Collapse

Swiss Trial In 2006 FIFA World Cup Case Suspended, Nears Collapse

Two members of the 2006 World Cup committee, Theo Zwanziger and Horst Schmidt, plus former FIFA administrator Urs Linsi, were charged with fraud last August

Agencies 21 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Swiss Trial In 2006 FIFA World Cup Case Suspended, Nears Collapse
File - Munich 1974: Franz Beckenbauer with the World Cup. Germany beat Holland 2-1 in the final.
File Photo
Swiss Trial In 2006 FIFA World Cup Case Suspended, Nears Collapse
outlookindia.com
2020-04-21T22:05:35+0530

The first trial held in Switzerland's five-year investigation of corruption in soccer moved closer Tuesday to an ending without a judgment amid problems running a court during the coronavirus pandemic. (More Football News)

The Swiss federal criminal court said it extended a suspension of the prosecution — of three German organizers of the 2006 World Cup and a former FIFA secretary general from Switzerland — until next Monday.

On that same date, a statute of limitations will expire on fraud allegations linked to a 6.7 million euro ($7.6 million) payment 15 years ago that implicated German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer.

The court said judges will decide after Monday how to proceed with the case.

The trial in Bellinzona briefly opened March 9 when defendants and witnesses — most at least 70 years old — were already unwilling to travel close to a coronavirus outbreak area on Switzerland's border with northern Italy.

Two members of the 2006 World Cup committee, Theo Zwanziger and Horst Schmidt, plus former FIFA administrator Urs Linsi, were charged with fraud last August.

A fourth defendant, Wolfgang Niersbach, was charged with being complicit in fraud in a collective attempt to mislead the 2006 World Cup's German oversight panel.

Beckenbauer, who led the tournament organizing committee, was not indicted for health reasons. He and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter had been due to give evidence by video link as witnesses.

The suspicious payment went from the German soccer federation to FIFA, and ended with one-time soccer powerbroker Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar.

Prosecutors acknowledged when announcing the indictment last August the true purpose of the money was unclear. It started as a 2002 loan to Beckenbauer from Robert Louis-Dreyfus, the late former Adidas executive.

Qatari authorities did not provide help requested by Switzerland in 2016, federal prosecutors said when filing charges almost three years after the 2006 World Cup investigation was announced.

(AP)

Next Story >>

South Africa Will Welcome Back Kolpak Players: Graeme Smith

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Switzerland Football FIFA Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos