June 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Sets National Record But Agonisingly Fails To Make A 'Cut' For Tokyo Olympics

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Sets National Record But Agonisingly Fails To Make A 'Cut' For Tokyo Olympics

This was the last chance for Srihari Nataraj to make the 'A' cut as the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics ends on Sunday

PTI 26 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:40 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Sets National Record But Agonisingly Fails To Make A 'Cut' For Tokyo Olympics
Srihari Nataraj clocked 53.90 seconds bettering his own national record in the 100m men's backstroke event.
Courtesy: Twitter
Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Sets National Record But Agonisingly Fails To Make A 'Cut' For Tokyo Olympics
outlookindia.com
2021-06-26T08:40:23+05:30

Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj came agonisingly close to achieving the elusive Olympic qualification time in the 100m men's backstroke event before falling short of the mark at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy on Friday. (More Sports News)

The 20-year-old Bengaluru swimmer clocked 53.90 seconds bettering his own national record in the 100m men's backstroke event. However, it was not enough to make the 'A' mark for the Tokyo Games set at 53.85 seconds.

Another Indian swimmer, Advait Page also set a new national record, clocking 15:23.66 in the men's 1500m freestyle at a qualification event in Los Angeles, USA.

The effort saw Page, who has already achieved a 'B' mark in 800m freestyle, make the 'B' cut in the 1500m freestyle event.

This was the last chance for Srihari to make the 'A' cut as the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics ends on Sunday.

However, since Srihari has been nominated for the Universality places, he can still compete at the Olympics if no other Indian male swimmer qualifies for the Games or receives a FINA invite based on his or her Olympic Selection time (B time).

Sajan Prakash, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be action in Rome on Saturday. The 27-year-old is vying for the 'A' standard in the men's 200m butterfly event.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

WI Vs SA: West Indies Recall Star All-rounder Andre Russell For South Africa T20 International Series

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Srihari Nataraj Rome Swimming and Diving Tokyo Olympic Games Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos