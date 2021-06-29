Sweden Vs Ukraine, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2020, Round Of 16 Match

Sweden have managed to keep a clean sheet in the first two group outings but conceded two against Poland, while Ukraine outclassed by the Netherlands qualified as the third placed team in Group C. Sweden Profile | Ukraine Profile | News

Both the teams that qualified above them have since been eliminated. Netherlands shocked by Czech Republic, while Austria gave Italy a mighty scare before losing.

This will be Sweden’s third appearance in the knockout stages of the European Championship. They lost 3-2 against Germany in 1992 (semi-final) and lost to Netherlands on penalties following a goalless draw in 2004 (quarter-final).

Ukraine have lost seven of their last eight games at the European Championship, with their victory over North Macedonia enough to see them through to the last 16. This is only their second appearance in the knockout stages of a major tournament, after reaching round two of the 2006 World Cup.

Road to Round 16

Sweden played a goalless draw with Spain and then secured a 1-0 win against Slovakia. Swden managed to beat Poland 3-2 and qualified for round of 16 as top team in their group.

Ukraine have been on a topsy-turvy ride. Outclassed by the Netherlands they defeated North Macedonia which helped them qualify. They went down to Austria 0-1.

Ukraine whose only victory came against North Macedonia is the worst record for a team reaching round of 16. Sweden on the other hand will have confidence after winning its group ahead of Spain.

Key Facts And Stats

~ This will be the fifth meeting between Sweden and Ukraine, with Sweden’s only victory coming in a friendly in August 2011 (D1 L2).

~ The last meeting between Sweden and Ukraine was in EURO 2012, with Ukraine coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a brace from current manager Andriy Shevchenko.

~ Of the teams to reach the last 16 at EURO 2020, no side faced more shots on target in the group stages than Ukraine (16, level with Wales).

~ Sweden made the fewest successful passes (591) and had the lowest passing accuracy (69.9%) of any side in the group stages at EURO 2020, while of the teams to reach the last 16 they also had the lowest average possession rate (29.6%).

~ Sweden scored with 44% of their shots on target in the group stages of EURO 2020 (4/9), with only Portugal having a higher such ratio of teams to reach the last 16 (50% - 7/14).

~ Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko and Ruslan Malinovskiy have created six goal-scoring chances for one another so far at EURO 2020 – no two players combined for more in the group stages (level with Wales’ Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey).

~ Emil Forsberg has scored four goals in his last four games in all competitions for Sweden, following a run of 11 games without a goal for the national side. He has three goals at EURO 2020 so far – the last time a Swedish player scored more in a major tournament was the 1994 World Cup (Kennet Andersson 5, Martin Dahlin 4).

~ Both Andriy Yarmolenko (2 goals, 1 assist) and Roman Yaremchuk (2 goals, 1 assist) were each directly involved in three of Ukraine’s four goals in the group stages of EURO 2020. No player has ever been involved in more goals for them at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs). ( With inputs from Stats Perform)

Match and telecast details

Match: Euro 2020, round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine

Date: June 30 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Hampden Park – Glasgow

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network (SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Head-to-Head: This will be the fifth clash between the two sides. Ukraine has won three, while Sweden has won one.

Likely XIs:

Sweden: Robin Olsen; Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Carl Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof; Kristoffer Olsen, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Robin Quaison, Alexander Isak

Ukraine: Georgi Bushchan; Mykola Matvienko, Vitalii Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Illia Zabarnyi; Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy; Andriy Yarmolenko, Viktor Tsyhankov, Roman Yaremchuk

