Indian Super League (ISL) sides Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will lock horns in the crucial round of 16 match on Friday in the country's premier knockout tournament - Hero Super Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

In the all-important round of 16 clash, both the ISL teams Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be eager to pip the well-known opposition. Chennaiyin FC had a nightmare season in the ISL as they ended up at the bottom of the ISL table. They will be hoping to make amends in the Super Cup. The onus will be on Jeje Lalpekhlua to put up a promising show. Head coach John Gregory made it clear that his side was taking the competition very seriously.

"I think they (Mumbai) have an advantage because they had a very good season. But we still have a lot to play for, being involved in two Cup competitions. We are treating this competition very seriously and we want to do well," he said at the pre-match press conference.

After their win against Colombo FC in the AFC Cup Playoff Qualifiers, John Gregory's side will be hoping to carry the momentum into the Super Cup.

"This time last year we were not that interested because we had just won the Hero ISL. We have been away from home for a long season last year, but we won the championship. So, we were in a much happier frame of mind. But this year, we have not had such a good Hero ISL season. We still want to have this opportunity in the Super Cup, to have a go and try to win it," he added.

On the other side, Mumbai City FC, who had a dreadful match against FC Goa in the ISL semifinals will hope to put the demons back to bed. After being placed in the 3rd spot in the ISL points table, it was too hard for the Mumbai team to lose in that fashion in the semifinals. They lost 5-2 on aggregate to FC Goa. Head coach Jorge Costa will aim to end the season on a high note by doing well in the Super Cup.

"We are here to do our best. We respect this competition a lot. It is the last competition of the season and we want to finish well. We will try to do our best. We will try to go as far as possible starting from tomorrow's game. It is a game we want to win 100%," he said.

He has also opined to try out young players during the clash against CFC on Friday.

"I have to make some options. We are going to play this competition thinking also about next season. We have only one foreign player, Lucian Goian. And some young players who will have this opportunity to play and to tell me that they have the quality I am looking for next season. So, tomorrow you will see some change in our team," he said.

"Chennaiyin is a very good team. They made a season no one was expecting to be like it was. They have very good Indian players and very good foreign players. So, we are not expecting an easy game tomorrow. We want to do well tomorrow and to go as far as possible in this competition."

Eyebrows were raised regarding the Super Cup being held this time as eight I-League clubs had decided to boycott it if the All India Football Federation (AIFF) does not address their grievances.

The competition took a hit when former champions Minerva Punjab and Aizwal FC, as well as Gokulam Kerala, did not turn up for their respective qualifying round matches on March 15 and 16. I-League runners-up East Bengal took a decision on Thursday to walk away from this competition.

AIFF, who have eventually accepted the demand of the clubs to have a meeting with its president Praful Patel, will go ahead with the tournament.



With a familiar team put up against one another, both Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will look to outplay the other. It is to be seen which manager deploys the required tactical force and has the last laugh.

When and how to watch:

Date: March 29 (Friday),2019

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

TV guide: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Expected Eleven:

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Christopher Herd, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joyner Lourenco,Lucian Goian, Subhasish Bose, Raynier Fernandes, Milan Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Pranjal Bhumij,Bipin Singh, Alen Deory