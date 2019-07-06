Summer Of 83: Ranveer Singh Reveals First Look As Kapil Dev In Bollywood Biopic

﻿
Via his Twitter handle, Ranveer Singh shared the first look of him as Kapil Dev in upcoming Bollywood biopic 83. The movie shows India's 1983 Cricket World Cup winning campaign.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
In the tweeted photo, the Gully Boy star looks pretty similar to The Haryana Hurricane.
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to reveal his first look of Kapil Dev, for the upcoming sports biopic on the India cricket legend, 83. The image has been posted on his 34th birthday, which is today, July 6.

In the tweeted photo, the Gully Boy star looks pretty similar to The Haryana Hurricane. 

83 is a biopic based on Dev's life, and also portrays India's 1983 Cricket World Cup winning campaign.

The sports drama film is being directed by Kabir Khan. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi. Also Padukone will be Kapil's wife in the movie.

Also, the movie is expected to release on April 10, 2020.

Speaking to IANS, Ranveer said, "Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been. But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling."

Outlook Web Bureau Kapil Dev Ranveer Singh Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

