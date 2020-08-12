Sudeva FC Becomes First Club From Delhi To Play In I-League, Joined By Vizag's Sreenidhi

Sudeva FC will be the first football club from Delhi to play in the upcoming I-League season, after receiving AIFF's approval. The Delhi-based club has also been joined by Vishakapatnam's Sreenidhi. Shillong's Ryntih missed out on a slot.

Sudeva will appear next season, meanwhile Sreenidhi will appear from 2021-22 season onwards.

After the announcement, in its statement, Football Delhi said, "Football Delhi would like to thank AIFF for considering the bid of Sudeva FC and granting a direct entry to Sudeva FC in I-League."

Earlier named as Moonlight FC, Sudeva came under new management in 2016. The club has been part of the national capital's football structure since the 1960s, and also won some state league titles.

"It is indeed a red letter day in the history of football in Delhi that a grand old club from Delhi will be part of I-League. The significance of this one decision by AIFF is going to be immense in changing the face of football in the Capital City," said Shaji Prabhakaran, President Football Delhi.

Meanwhile, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "Welcome Sudeva to the Hero I-League family. We have been working to get teams from different regions and cities to reach out to newer fans and provide the Hero I-league more pan Indian presence which is in line with the AIFF Strategic Plan. Good luck."

Meanwhile, chairman of league committee, Subrata Dutta said, "I on the behalf of AIFF, welcome Sudeva to the Hero I-League family. I wish them all the best and look forward to a competitive league."

"I would also like to congratulate and welcome Sreenidhi from the 2021-22 edition of the Hero I-League," he added.

Last month, the AIFF had invited bids from prospective team owners. The previous season saw 11 teams participate, with Mohun Bagan merging with ATK for the ISL after the season got over.

(Inputs from Football Delhi press release)