Stefanos Tsitsipas Says His Grandmother Died Just Before French Open Final Against Novak Djokovic

June 14, 2021
Playing his maiden Grand Slam final, Stefanos Tsitsipas led Novak Djokovic by two sets only to lose the French Open 2021 title clash in a heart-breaking manner

Agencies 14 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:10 pm
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris, France.
AP Photo/Christophe Ena
2021-06-14T21:10:48+05:30

French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said Monday his grandmother died just before he played the final at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic. (More Tennis News)

Tsitsipas posted on social media that his “very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life” five minutes before he entered the court Sunday for his first Grand Slam title match.

He thanked her for raising his father and called her a “wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can’t be compared to any other human being that I have ever met.”

Tsitsipas continued: "It's important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream."

The 22-year-old from Greece lost to Djokovic 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

(AP)

