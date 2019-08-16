New Zealand's Ajaz Patel became the first Kiwi to claim a five-wicket haul in Galle, with the visitors keeping Sri Lanka to 227 for seven at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test on Thursday (August 15). Going into Day 3, the Lankans will be hoping to crawl back into contention. After New Zealand finished at 249 all out in their first innings, Lanka were 143 for two. They then slumped to 161/7 before an unfinished 66-run stand for the eighth wicket between Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal stopped the rot. It was the second five-wicket haul in Test cricket for Bombay-born Patel, who was tidy with his length on a track that offered lot of assistance for spinners. Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played at Galle International Stadium, Galle

