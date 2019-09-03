New Zealand registered a five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in their first T20 international of the ongoing three-match series. Ahead of the second fixture on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the hosts will be hoping to raise their game in this must-win game. In the first match, New Zealand chased down Sri Lanka's 174/4, with three balls to spare. Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor slammed 44 and 48, respectively, to lead the Black Caps to victory. The highlight of the match was Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga becoming the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format. His two scalps took his tally to 99 in 74 matches, surpassing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi. Get here the live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20.
Sri Lanka will be hoping for a comeback when they face New Zealand in their second T20 fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today. The hosts lost the first match of this three-match series. Get live cricket score of SL vs NZ here.
