Sri Lanka Vs India, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: IND Eye Series Win In Colombo

India lived up to their status as favourites in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. The seven-wicket win with 80 balls to spare was a telling reflection of India's status in the shorter formats of the game. A three-match T20 series follows the ODIs. Sri Lanka will have to raise their game by several notches to push India at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium. Their statistics tell a horror story -- Sri Lanka have lost all but one of their nine completed one day internationals this year. Lanka 262 for 9 in 50 overs were not enough to contain a fancied Indian batting order where everyone in the top five looked solid. Ishan Kishan smashed 59 runs off 42 balls with eight fours and two sixes to become the 16th Indian to score a fifty on ODI debut. But overall, it was a good collective effort by Shikhar Dhawan's team with the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, coming to the party with two wickets apiece. The Indians certainly look relentless. Follow live cricket scores of Sri Lanka vs India, second ODI here.

