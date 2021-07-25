Having won the three-match ODI series, India's IPL heroes will be aiming to establish their credentials in T20 internationals in the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium from Sunday evening. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw have a lot of T20 experience and Sri Lanka will have to deal with several Indian players who are specialists in the shortest form of the game. While the Indian T20 team for the T20 Cricket World Cup from October 17 to November 14 in UAE and Oman has virtually picked itself, skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be gunning to establish his caliber as an opener in the series in Colombo. India obviously have a problem of plenty. Seven players made debuts in the ODI series and there is a high probability that Varun Chakravarthy, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal, the only three players who did not get a chance in the ODI series, will get to play in the T20 series. India have a good record against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals - 13 wins and 5 losses. India have won four and lost one in against the Lankans in Sri Lanka.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

7:30 PM IST: Sri Lanka have won the toss and Dasun Shanaka has opted to bowl first. While India has two debutants and lots of other changes which Shikhar Dhawan doesn't remember. Shanaka is no better he has also forgotten about the changes in the side.

7:26 PM IST: Time for toss and early news from ground is that India has two debutants in this match - Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine