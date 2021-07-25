IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Face Chennai Super Kings On September 19 In UAE

July 25, 2021
The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble and is all set to resume on Sept 19

PTI 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:14 pm
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings when IPL 2021 resumes on September 19.
File Photos
outlookindia.com
2021-07-25T19:14:41+05:30

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19 when the IPL resumes in the United Arab Emirates. (More Cricket News)

The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.   

As reported earlier, the tournament is resuming on September 19 and the final will be played on October 15 with the ICC T20 World Cup starting two days later.

"Yes, we have just received the mail from BCCI and CSK will play MI on September 19. The first Qualifier will be held on October 10 while Eliminator will be held on October 11 and second qualifier on October 13. The final will be held on October 15," a franchise official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that the standard quarantine rules and health protocols of the UAE applicable to all who are entering the country will also be applicable for IPL teams.

The tournament once again is set to be conducted closed doors at least for the starting of the remaining 31 matches in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The Indian team members and all those English players who will take part in the IPL will be flying from Manchester to Dubai on a charter flight on September 15.

