SL Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: England All Out For 344, Concede 37-Run Lead

Catch the live scores and live updates of the Sri Lanka Vs England 2nd Test match Day 4 here.

25 January 2021
England and Sri Lanka's 2nd Test match is evenly poised.
Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialSLC)
England captain Joe Root smashed 186 runs to help his side inch closer to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total. England finished day three on 339 for nine, just 42 runs behind on Sunday.
Root’s epic innings came to an end in the last over of the day when he was run out 14 short of another double hundred. Sri Lanka’s bowlers had no answer for the Yorkshireman and it appeared inevitable that he was only going to be dismissed through a run out.
Root faced 309 deliveries and hit 18 fours in his monster innings.
Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya finished with a seven-wicket haul but the day belonged to the England captain, who put up a splendid show of character and determination in batting for more than eight hours.
