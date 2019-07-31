The Sri Lankans (SL) are dedicating today's third ODI against Bangladesh (BAN) in Colombo to fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Kulasekara made his Sri Lanka debut with an ODI against England in 2003 and played a key part in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup victory in 2014. He was a vital member of the Sri Lanka team, which entered the 2011 Cricket World Cup final against India, and was the top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings for over six months in 2009. Last week, Lasith Malinga retired after the first ODI. Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 2-0, thanks to a 91-run and seven-wicket win in the first two games. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

If you can’t see the live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, click here