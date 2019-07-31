﻿
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Colombo, Live Cricket Score: Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis Fifties Take SL To 294/8

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Colombo, Live Cricket Score: Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis Fifties Take SL To 294/8

Angelo Mathews' 87 and Kusal Mendis' 58-ball 54 propelled Sri Lanka to 294/8 against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Colombo today. The match is being dedicated to the just-retired Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka (SL) vs (BAN) Bangladesh here

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Colombo, Live Cricket Score: Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis Fifties Take SL To 294/8
Sri Lanka have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka (SL) vs (BAN) Bangladesh here
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Colombo, Live Cricket Score: Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis Fifties Take SL To 294/8
The Sri Lankans (SL) are dedicating today's third ODI against Bangladesh (BAN) in Colombo to fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Kulasekara made his Sri Lanka debut with an ODI against England in 2003 and played a key part in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup victory in 2014. He was a vital member of the Sri Lanka team, which entered the 2011 Cricket World Cup final against India, and was the top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings for over six months in 2009. Last week, Lasith Malinga retired after the first ODI. Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 2-0, thanks to a 91-run and seven-wicket win in the first two games. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

