Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Expresses Optimism On Holding Of National Games

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed optimism that the National Games, the calendar of which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held this year in Goa and in Meghalaya next year. (More Sports News)

He assured full help and support from his ministry.

The Union Sports Minister admitted that the calendar for the games was in jeopardy due to COVID-19 and that the infrastructure was also affected.

Dates are becoming a problem. Goa missed the chance last year because of COVID-19. Hopefully this year Goa could host the games, Rijiju told PTI at the sidelines of a program in Shillong.

Next year Meghalaya can (possibly) hold it. The chief minister is really giving his effort and time for the games, he said.

"I will do what is necessary to promote sports in NE, the union minister assured.

