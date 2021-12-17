Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Sports Minister Introduces Anti-doping Bill, Which Empowers NADA, In Lok Sabha

Anti-doping Bill seeks to give NADA powers of 'investigation, levying sanctions for Anti-Doping Rule Violations, the disciplinary procedures to be adopted and the powers of inspection, sample collection and sharing and free flow of information.'

Sports Minister Introduces Anti-doping Bill, Which Empowers NADA, In Lok Sabha
Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi, on December 17, 2021. | LSTV/PTI Photo

Trending

Sports Minister Introduces Anti-doping Bill, Which Empowers NADA, In Lok Sabha
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T19:42:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 7:42 pm

A bill which seeks to provide statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), empowering it to conduct raids besides strengthening measures to tackle drug abuse in Indian sports was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. (More Sports News)

It was introduced by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur amid protests by the opposition over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

It is intended to provide a "statutory framework for the operation of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and other dope testing laboratories and for creation of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to strengthen anti-doping activities in sport."

The bill seeks to give NADA powers of "investigation, levying sanctions for Anti-Doping Rule Violations, the disciplinary procedures to be adopted and the powers of inspection, sample collection and sharing and free flow of information."

The clause 19 of the bill provides NADA the power of "entry, search and seizure by any person authorised by the agency for the purpose of determining if any anti-doping rule violation has been committed".

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"The procedure to be adopted shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973."

Earlier, NADA had no authority to conduct raids and its anti-doping appeal panel has held the same. Many former sportspersons, head of National Sports Federations and experts have been calling for an anti-doping legislation to give more teeth to the existing rules made under the WADA Anti-Doping Code.

It also provides for the establishment of the NDTL and other dope testing laboratories.

The NDTL is currently suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for failing to meet technical requirements.

If passed by the Parliament, it will give legislative backing to anti-doping norms in the country.

It will also to give effect to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against Doping in Sport. India signed the convention in 2005 and ratified it in November 2007.

After this, the government established the NDTL in 2008 and the NADA in 2009 to fulfil the country's commitments.

he NADA and NDTL, established as societies under Societies Registration Act, will be dissolved and reconstituted.

Under clause 34, "all the rights and liabilities of the Society shall be transferred to, and be the rights and liabilities of, the National Anti-Doping Agency or the National Dope Testing Laboratory, as the case may be, established under this Act".

The NADA will be constituted as a body corporate by the same name and will continue to have its head office in New Delhi.

The agency shall be headed by a Director General to be appointed by the central government.

The bill also seeks to establish a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sport to be made up of a chairperson and two other members to be appointed by the central government.

This Board will constitute a National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and Anti-Doping Appeal Panel for the purpose of determining the consequences of anti-doping rule violations.

The bill lays down the circumstances, acts or conduct which will constitute an anti-doping violation, including possession, presence, use or attempted use, trafficking or attempted trafficking, administration of any prohibited substance or prohibited methods, refusing or failing to submit sample, whereabouts failure.

The accounts and audit of the Board, the Agency and the NDTL will be done by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Clause 26 of the Bill provides for establishment of National Dope Testing Laboratories and other dope testing laboratories.

Tags

PTI Anurag Thakur Anti-Doping NADA - National Anti-Doping Agency World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Lok Sabha Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Start Rehab; ODI Captain Shares 'Lessons' With Colts

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: England 17/2 After Australia Declare At 473/9

BWF World Championships 2021: Lakshya Sen Sets Up Semis Date With Kidambi Srikanth

IPL 2022: Andy Flower Appointed Head Coach Of Lucknow Indian Premier League Team

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, IND Vs PAK: Harmanpreet Brace Helps India Beat Pakistan

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Bows Down To Tai Tzu Ying To Crash Out In Quarterfinals

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses Vs Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 To Crash Out - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 3-1 In Dhaka - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 3-1 In Dhaka - Highlights

Konica Layak, Trainee At Joydeep Karmakar Shooting Academy, Commits Suicide In Howrah Hostel

Konica Layak, Trainee At Joydeep Karmakar Shooting Academy, Commits Suicide In Howrah Hostel

Shooter Konica Layak Suicide: Olympic Champion Abhinav Bindra Offers Help To NRAI

Shooter Konica Layak Suicide: Olympic Champion Abhinav Bindra Offers Help To NRAI

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Tests Positive For Covid-19 Upon Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Return

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Tests Positive For Covid-19 Upon Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Return

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP. BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also confirmed it.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement