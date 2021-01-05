January 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test Day 3, Johannesburg

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test Day 3, Johannesburg

Hosts South Africa began to break down Sri Lanka's resistance late on the second day to leave Sri Lanka an uphill battle to save the match and the series. Catch live scores and updates here.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test Day 3, Johannesburg
Dean Elgar.
AP
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test Day 3, Johannesburg
outlookindia.com
2021-01-05T13:30:04+05:30

Sri Lanka was 150-4 in its second innings at stumps for a lead of only five runs with only one more recognized batsman to come. It's hopes of setting South Africa a competitive target and having a chance of a series-leveling win at the Wanderers probably lay with captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who was 91 not out in a gritty last stand for his team.
Only one other batsman managed to hold off South Africa's pace bowlers on a Wanderers pitch that has been playing typically tough for batsmen. In just two days, 24 wickets have fallen. Get live updates and live scores here. 

Day 2 Report Scorecard | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NZ Vs PAK, Day 3: Kane Williamson's 238 Helps New Zealand Surge Away From Pakistan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Faf du Plessis Dimuth Karunaratne Dean Elgar Quinton de Kock Johannesburg Cricket South Africa Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Sri Lanka national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Cricket ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos