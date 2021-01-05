South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test Day 3, Johannesburg

Sri Lanka was 150-4 in its second innings at stumps for a lead of only five runs with only one more recognized batsman to come. It's hopes of setting South Africa a competitive target and having a chance of a series-leveling win at the Wanderers probably lay with captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who was 91 not out in a gritty last stand for his team.

Only one other batsman managed to hold off South Africa's pace bowlers on a Wanderers pitch that has been playing typically tough for batsmen. In just two days, 24 wickets have fallen. Get live updates and live scores here.

