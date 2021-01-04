South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2, Johannesburg

Sri Lanka made a promising start in Johannesburg only to fall away quickly. They eventually crashed to 157 all out on the first day of the second Test in South Africa on Sunday.

South Africa's pace bowlers plowed through the patched-up Sri Lankan order in just 40.3 overs with Anrich Nortje taking a career-best 6-56 and Wiaan Mulder 3-25, also his best figures.

Hosts batsmen pressed home the advantage, reaching 148-1 at stumps to all but erase the first-innings deficit. Dean Elgar was 92 not out.

Get live score and updates of SA VS SL Day 2 of the Test match here. Day 1 report | Scorecard | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine