South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2, Johannesburg

January 04, 2021
Corona
As Sri Lanka, who had four players ruled out with injuries, stumbled to 157 all out, hosts South Africa took the full advantage of the situation finishing at 148/1. Catch live score, updates and Day 2 action here.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 January 2021
South Africa celebrate after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka made a promising start in Johannesburg only to fall away quickly. They eventually crashed to 157 all out on the first day of the second Test in South Africa on Sunday.
South Africa's pace bowlers plowed through the patched-up Sri Lankan order in just 40.3 overs  with Anrich Nortje taking a career-best 6-56 and Wiaan Mulder 3-25, also his best figures.
Hosts batsmen pressed home the advantage, reaching 148-1 at stumps to all but erase the first-innings deficit. Dean Elgar was 92 not out.

Get live score and updates of SA VS SL Day 2 of the Test match here. Day 1 report Scorecard | Cricket News

