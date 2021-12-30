Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Sourav Ganguly Maintains Stable Health After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Informs Hospital

Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a city hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure as he had tested positive for COVID-19. The BCCI president had received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" at the hospital.

Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for COVID-19 early this week.

2021-12-30T16:57:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 4:57 pm

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly continues to remain "stable" after being tested COVID-19 positive three days ago, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly was rushed to a city hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19.

"On the third day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air.

"He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch," Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital said in a statement.

The 49-year-old had received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" on Monday night.

"The medical board is keeping a close watch on his health status," the statement added.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

Sourav Ganguly Kolkata Coronavirus COVID-19 Cricket - BCCI Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
