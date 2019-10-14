West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to be elected as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly, who is often credited for changing the image of cricket -- to a tough one -- filed nomination for the president's post on Monday. He was escorted inside the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai by the Old Guard of the Indian cricket -- N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah and Rajeev Shukla.

The 47-year-old emerged as the leading name for the president's post after the affiliated units of BCCI along with the bigwigs held parleys on Sunday.

"Heartiest congratulations to Sourav Ganguly for being unanimously elected BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings," she tweeted.

Fans took to social media platforms to congratulate the former India captain.

The new regime, headed by Ganguly, is expected to have Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah's son Jay Shah and Union Minister Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal too in prominent roles.

They will take control of the world's richest and most powerful cricket board when the tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) expires on October 23.

However, Ganguly rule will be short as he will have to go in for a cooling-off period from September 2020, under the new rules.

The former India captain has been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as president.