Sourav Ganguly Files Nomination For BCCI Supremo's Post, Says 'Didn't Aspire To Be President'

For regular fans, Sourav Ganguly is the 'Prince,' who had challenged the status quo in every step -- from turning up late for the toss to removing his shirts at cricket's holy of holies, the Lords. But soon, he will be the new king of Indian cricket.

On Monday, taking a step closer to becoming the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ganguly filed his nomination, which is only a formality. He is the only candidate running for the prestigious job.

Read: Sourav Ganguly, The Cricketer And A Showman - Career Highlights And Controversies

After filing the nomination in Mumbai, the 47-year-old said that he wants to bring normalcy back in the world's richest and also the most powerful cricket board. But the current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president did admit that he never expressed any desire to become the president of BCCI.

"Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket... I had never expressed my aspirations for this post. I never spoke to anyone. Until 10:30 in the night yesterday (Sunday), I was not aware of this. Then I was informed that I have to be President of the BCCI," Ganguly told reporters in Mumbai.

October 14 is the deadline to file nominations for five office bearer's posts up for grabs in the electoral process.

Also Read: Media Rights War Against ICC Will Be Ganguly-Shah Regime's First Real Test

In a dramatic development late Sunday, a consensus between the state units of BCCI unanimously accepted Ganguly as the presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla, the former chairman of the BCCI's money-minting machine Indian Premier League (IPL) said that "they have selected Ganguly as the BCCI president, but on 23rd October final outcome will come."

Also Read: Ganguly Says Welfare of First-Class Cricketers His Top Priority

Thus, Ganguly will become the second Indian captain to hold the top job in BCCI after Maharajkumar (Vizzy) of Vizianagram full time. Vizzy had led India in three Test matches during the 1936 tour of England, then became the president in 1954.

Sunil Gavaskar was the interim president in 2014, but he never held the position as a full-time administrator.

Ganguly was India captain from 2000 to 2005.

The BCCI's much-awaited elections have been rescheduled by a day to October 23, in the wake of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.