November 12, 2020
Son Heung-min Not Among Premier League's Best? Prolific Harry Kane Link-Up Says Otherwise

Son Heung-min has been one of the standout players in the 2020-21 Premier League season, not that the Tottenham star sees it that way

12 November 2020
Son Heung-min celebrates with Tottenham teammates
2020-11-12T18:22:12+05:30

Tottenham star Son Heung-min insists there is no secret to his strong partnership with Harry Kane beyond time and hard work, though he does not rank himself among the Premier League's best. (More Football News)

Son has been a potent weapon in attack for the majority of his Spurs career, reaching double figures for Premier League goals in all but one of his previous five seasons.

The South Korea star is well on course to achieving that feat once again in 2020-21, having scored eight times in as many games during a fine start to the new campaign.

But it has not just been Son's individual goalscoring form that has caught the eye – his partnership with Kane has been prolific, as the pair have already equalled a record for the amount of goals two Spurs players have combined for in a single Premier League season (nine).

This understanding, although now attracting attention, is not new. Kane's winner against Burnley at the end of October, which was set up by Son, took them on to 29 goal combinations in the league, second only to Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

In a YouTube interview with the Korean Football Association while on international duty, Son said: "Kane and I have played together for a long time.

"It's common to try to develop [the partnership] at every moment. He is younger than me, but he always plays hard."

His link-up with Kane is not the only area that shows how Son is excelling, though.

Son's 18 chances created puts him in the top five in England's top flight, while he has been involved in a league-high 13 goal-ending passing sequences.

His direct style of play has always made him a threat, but now he appears to be using that to his advantage better than anyone else in the division, with six of his ball carries leading to a goal and 11 resulting in a shot – no player can match him in either metric.

Yet Son remains humble, adamant the idea of him being one of the best players in the league has not even crossed his mind.

"I've never once thought I am among the best players in the Premier League," he continued. Honestly, I've never thought that for a moment.

"I have always tried to do my best for Tottenham and in the national team and try to show all my abilities.

"It feels different to play for the national team and for Spurs. We will prepare well so that we can play as well as we can for the fans."

