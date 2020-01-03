January 03, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Slit-Throat: WATCH Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf's BBL Celebration THAT Left Cricket World Shocked

Slit-Throat: WATCH Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf's BBL Celebration THAT Left Cricket World Shocked

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf took three wickets during a BBL match but his performance was overshadowed by a controversial celebration

Outlook Web Bureau 03 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Slit-Throat: WATCH Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf's BBL Celebration THAT Left Cricket World Shocked
Haris Rauf's 'Slit-Throat' Celebration
Screengrab: Twitter
Slit-Throat: WATCH Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf's BBL Celebration THAT Left Cricket World Shocked
outlookindia.com
2020-01-03T11:22:52+0530

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf drew flak on Thursday for his aggressive celebration after taking a wicket while playing for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Sydney.

Rauf, who took three wickets (3/24), in Stars' win over Sydney Thunder and celebrated the wicket of Daniel Sams with his hand near his throat, gesturing to slit it.

Watch it here:

Former Australian rugby league player Darryl Brohman was among those who condemned the celebration.

"Not sure we need the throat-cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top," he tweeted.

"Throat-slashing celebration should have no place in a cricket ground," tweeted a fan from Pakistan, as others also slammed the celebration on social media.

Here are some more reactions:

Rauf, 26, is a right-arm fast-medium pacer. He has so far played three First-Class and four List A matches in Pakistan, taking seven wickets each.

Next Story >>

Juventus Complete Dejan Kulusevski Swoop In Deal Potentially Worth €44m

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Haris Rauf Sydney Cricket Big Bash League (BBL) Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos