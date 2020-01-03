Slit-Throat: WATCH Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf's BBL Celebration THAT Left Cricket World Shocked

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf drew flak on Thursday for his aggressive celebration after taking a wicket while playing for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Sydney.

Rauf, who took three wickets (3/24), in Stars' win over Sydney Thunder and celebrated the wicket of Daniel Sams with his hand near his throat, gesturing to slit it.

Watch it here:

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! ðÂÂÂÂ¥ #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Former Australian rugby league player Darryl Brohman was among those who condemned the celebration.

"Not sure we need the throat-cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top," he tweeted.

"Throat-slashing celebration should have no place in a cricket ground," tweeted a fan from Pakistan, as others also slammed the celebration on social media.

Here are some more reactions:

Should be finding a new celebration — B R A D (@bradfogarty95) January 2, 2020

Yeah, that celebration isn’t appropriate. I thought the BBL was “family friendly”?? — Megan Borg (@102megan) January 2, 2020

Ridiculous...this guy always overcelebrate & now he certainly crossed the limits. — Mangesh Shinde (@mangeshinde) January 3, 2020

Rauf, 26, is a right-arm fast-medium pacer. He has so far played three First-Class and four List A matches in Pakistan, taking seven wickets each.