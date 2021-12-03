Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SL Vs WI: Spinners Help Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By 164 Runs, Complete 2-0 Test Series Sweep

Ramesh Mendis (5/35) and Lasith Embuldeniya (5/66) took five wickets each as West Indies lost their last eight wickets for just 40 runs. Chasing 297 runs to win, West Indies were bowled out for 132.

SL Vs WI: Spinners Help Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By 164 Runs, Complete 2-0 Test Series Sweep
Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis (R) tosses the ball after taking five West Indies wickets on Day 5 in Galle on Friday. | AP

Trending

SL Vs WI: Spinners Help Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By 164 Runs, Complete 2-0 Test Series Sweep
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T19:18:08+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 7:18 pm

Spinners Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets each to propel Sri Lanka to a crushing 164-run win over West Indies in the second Test on Friday in Galle and complete a 2-0 series sweep. (More Cricket News)

HIGHLIGHTS

Chasing 297 to win, the West Indies reached 65/2 in the second innings at lunch on the fifth day but the tourists were bowled out for 132 in the third session. They lost their last eight wickets for 40 runs. Embuldeniya had best figures of 5/35 while Mendis recorded 5/66, and collected 11 wickets in the match.

Sri Lanka was still batting when play started on the final day and they declared their second innings on 345/9 in the morning session. Sri Lanka had scored 204 in its first innings and the West Indies made 253, taking a 49-run lead.

Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 155 and his overnight partner Embuldeniya was out for 39 bowled by Jason Holder. De Silva faced 262 balls and hit two sixes and 11 boundaries in scoring his eighth test century.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul had the best bowling figures of 3-106 while off-spinner Roston Chase took two wickets. West Indies lost its first second-innings wicket with a total on 15 when captain Kraigg Brathwaite (6) was trapped lbw by Mendis.

Then Nkrumah Bonner joined Jermaine Blackwood and the pair added 50 runs for the second wicket before Blackwood (36) was caught by de Silva off Embuldeniya in the last ball before lunch break.

When Mendis had Shai Hope (16) caught by Lakmal, West Indies' score stood at 92-3, but it triggered the late collapse. Bonner top-scored for the West Indies with 44. Sri Lanka won the first test at the same venue by 187 runs. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Dimuth Karunaratne Jason Holder Galle Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka vs West Indies Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Take On Champions Mumbai City FC – Preview, Live Streaming Details

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Take On Champions Mumbai City FC – Preview, Live Streaming Details

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test, Day 1: Mayank Agarwal Stars As Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Fail

IND Vs GER, Live Scores, Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 Semis: Can India Come Back In 4th Quarter?

BCCI AGM: Clarity On India’s South Africa Tour, T20 World Cup Debacle Among 24-Point Agenda

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Umpiring Blunder? Virat Kohli LBW Decision Leaves Fans Fuming - WATCH

Afghanistan Cricket Board To Face ICC Heat Over Women’s Cricket, Says Ramiz Raja

European Clubs Want FIFA Talks Over Players' Health Risks Of January Call-ups

Chris Cairns: Don't Know If I Will Ever Walk Again But Lucky To Be Alive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: COVID-19 Scare Before India Vs Germany Semis

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: COVID-19 Scare Before India Vs Germany Semis

World Disability Day 2021: Why Paralymian Avani Lekhara Embodies Hum Kisise Kum Nahi Spirit

World Disability Day 2021: Why Paralymian Avani Lekhara Embodies Hum Kisise Kum Nahi Spirit

Cristiano Ronaldo Double Helps Manchester United Beat Arsenal; Easy For Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo Double Helps Manchester United Beat Arsenal; Easy For Tottenham

BWF World Tour Finals: Already Qualified For Semis, PV Sindhu Loses; Kidambi Srikanth Out

BWF World Tour Finals: Already Qualified For Semis, PV Sindhu Loses; Kidambi Srikanth Out

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - 4th Quarter

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - 4th Quarter

Koushik Paul / India are the defending champions and beat Belgium in the quarterfinals. Get live scores and updates of IND vs GER, Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal in Bhubaneswar.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement