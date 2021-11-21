SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka Make Steady Start, West Indies Aim To Break Jinx

It's Test time for Sri Lanka. The T20 World Cup campaign done and dusted in UAE, Sri Lanka take on West Indies in a Test series starting in Galle on Sunday. Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

11:00 AM IST: Steady start for Sri Lanka

West Indies introduce some spin, bringing in Rahkeem Cornwall. Shannon Gabriel overstepped but no serious damage done by Sri Lankans. Cornwall appeals for a lbw but replay shows ball went down leg side. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka have given a steady start to the hosts. Sri Lanka 32/0 (12)

10:30 AM IST: Five overs

Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder are keeping things tight for Sri Lankan batters. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka are waiting for the bowlers to make a mistake it seems. Sri Lanka 17/0 (5)

10:05 AM IST: First Over

Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne are in the middle. Shannon Gabriel has the new ball. Three slips and a gully set. Great start from Gabriel, just conceded four runs. Sri Lanka 5/0 (1)

9:52 AM IST: Playing XI

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

9:50 AM IST: Toss

The news from the middle is Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first. Also, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite reveals that Jeremy Solozano will make his debut today.

9:45 AM IST: Welcome

Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test match, perhaps World Test Championship live from Galle. There is moisture in the pitch which means the batters will dominate the proceedings for the first two days. Subsequently, spin is likely to play a major role later on.

Sri Lanka have recalled former captain Angelo Mathews to bolster their batting. Dinesh Chandimal will also add muscle to the middle order. The hosts will bank on their spinners to do damage against the West Indians who have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle have scored triple hundreds in Sri Lanka but this is an entirely different Caribbean side. This is head coach Micky Arthur's final series with Sri Lanka. This is West Indies' second World Test Championship series in the new cycle. They had won one Test and lost one against Pakistan in August, giving them 12 points. For Sri Lanka, this is their first series in the new cycle.