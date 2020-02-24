Single Cristiano Ronaldo Tweet Is Worth USD 868,000; Know The Value Of Virat Kohli's Post?

Cricket is not football, but when you throw in Virat Kohli, the gentleman's game becomes a veritable sport to 'follow', as revealed by social media marketing firm Opendorse. In its "Top 100 Highest-Paid Athlete Endorsers of 2019" report, Opendorse claimed that a single social media post, in this case on Twitter, by India captain is worth USD 350,101, making him one of the most valuable endorsers in the world. (More Sports News)

The list is dominated by football superstars, with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the lead (USD 868,606). Surprisingly, former Spain midfielder Andreas Iniesta, who moved to Japan after a successful stint with Barcelona, is second with an estimated value of USD 590,825. Brazil forward Neymar is third on the list with 478,138. Their great rival Lionel Messi is not on Twitter.

And the fourth is basketball great LeBron James with a value of USD 470,356.

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is the highest-ranked female athlete with a value of USD 115,926.

But in the highest-paid (endorsement) listing, tennis great Roger Federer tops the chart with earnings of USD 86,000,000 last year. He, however, has an estimated value per post of USD $134,544. Tiger Woods is second in the list with earnings of USD 54,000,000. His tweet value USD 69,399. James is third with USD 53,000,000.

Let's check how much these top five Twitter endorsers are worth and where do they stand in overall earnings:

1) Ronaldo is ranked fourth in earnings (USD 44,000,000); Twitter Followers: 81.8M

Notable Endorsement Deals: Nike | Herbalife | DAZN | EA Sports | American Tourister

2) Iniesta is ranked 57th in earnings (USD 2,500,000); Twitter Followers: 83M

Notable Endorsement Deals: Asics

3) Iniesta is ranked 11th in earnings (USD 30,000,000); Twitter Followers: 45M

Notable Endorsement Deals: QNB | Nike | Gillette | Red Bull | Gaga Milano | Beats | McDonald’s

4) James is ranked 3rd in earnings (USD 53,000,000); Twitter Followers: 44.3M

Notable Endorsement Deals: Nike | Coca-Cola | Beats By Dre | Blaze Pizza | 2K Sports

4) Kohli is ranked 17th in earnings (USD 21,000,000); Twitter Followers: 32.9M

Notable Endorsement Deals: Blue Star | Wellman | Himalaya | Myntra | Google Duo | Mobile Premier League | Puma